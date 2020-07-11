Hellbusch excited to take on Platte County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the third of three stories highlighting some of the kids participating in the local 4-H and FFA programs at the Platte County Fair. The fair is happening this week at Ag Park; however, it is not open to the public and will not include vendors, entertainment or the carnival. It is only proceeding with 4-H and FFA activities.

Farming is in eight-year-old Marissa Hellbusch’s roots. The soon-to-be Humprey Saint Francis third grader will show cattle for the first time at this year’s Platte County Fair as a member of the Silver Stars 4-H group. Marissa, however, has been surrounded by agriculture her whole life.

Her mother Miranda began showing horses for 4-H around Marissa’s age and continued until she was 18, and her father Scott showed cattle and now runs Hellbusch Cattle Company. Miranda’s mother and Scott’s father also participated in 4-H, making Marissa a third-generation member. Although only her first year in the program, her father guided her with his years of farming experience.

“I really like being around the farm, because my dad helps me with my cattle,” Marissa said.