Hellbusch excited to take on Platte County Fair

Editor's note: This is the third of three stories highlighting some of the kids participating in the local 4-H and FFA programs at the Platte County Fair. The fair is happening this week at Ag Park; however, it is not open to the public and will not include vendors, entertainment or the carnival. It is only proceeding with 4-H and FFA activities.
Farming is in eight-year-old Marissa Hellbusch’s roots. The soon-to-be Humprey Saint Francis third grader will show cattle for the first time at this year’s Platte County Fair as a member of the Silver Stars 4-H group. Marissa, however, has been surrounded by agriculture her whole life.
Her mother Miranda began showing horses for 4-H around Marissa’s age and continued until she was 18, and her father Scott showed cattle and now runs Hellbusch Cattle Company. Miranda’s mother and Scott’s father also participated in 4-H, making Marissa a third-generation member. Although only her first year in the program, her father guided her with his years of farming experience.
“I really like being around the farm, because my dad helps me with my cattle,” Marissa said.
She began preparations for her first showcase at the start of May. This involved taking care of and walking her two cattle, Milly and Pumpkin. She also learned about the growth and fertilization process of corn and soybeans in a crop project with her fellow Silver Stars. Her mother said the goal of the project was to introduce the kids to crop production in a simple and fun way.
“Agriculture is a very important component in all of our lives, and I think 4-H is great in educating and getting the kids involved with it so early,” Miranda said. “Throughout these projects, they learn what it takes to get to a final product and all of the input, hard work and dedication it takes to get to that point.”
Along with agriculture, Marissa loves to bake. She says her favorite treat that will be showcased is her signature double chocolate chip muffin. Although this year’s competition will look different due to COVID-19, the Hellbusch family is excited for Marissa’s hard work to be displayed at her first fair.
Beginning in March, the Silver Stars switched to meeting via Zoom, and their end-of-the-year ag-related field trips were also canceled. The Hellbuschs chose to look at the bright side of the situation.
“It was sad that they lost that key interaction with their peers, but the kids still get to have projects and take them into competition, which many other counties don’t get to do, and we’re very thankful for the hard work the extension office has put in because our kids still got to have that learning opportunity and also the competition part,” Miranda said.
Even though it is unknown when 4-H will return to normal, Marissa is certain she will continue with the program.
“It’s great to see Marissa show an interest in something so important to our family,” Miranda said. “She has made amazing friendships and learned many valuable life skills through 4-H, and I am excited to see how she grows in the future.”
Brea Lassek is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. She’s a recent graduate of Scotus Central Catholic High School.
