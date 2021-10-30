Hello, Columbus!

Let’s start at the beginning — Hi! I’m Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press and Schuyler Sun. This is my second week in Nebraska, and I am excited to learn about the communities we serve and the people who call this area home.

My background

I grew up in Denver, Colorado. I attended Metropolitan State University of Denver where I earned my bachelor’s degree in journalism (concentration magazines) with a minor in aviation.

After graduation, I was offered an internship at the Montrose Daily Press (MDP). This newspaper is on the Western Slope in Colorado. After spending a summer there, I returned home to Denver. I then worked for an online publication and then the Denver Post.

In October 2017, I was offered and accepted the position of news editor at the MDP and returned to the Western Slope and worked under Matt Lindberg. (Yes, previous Columbus Managing Editor Matt Lindberg.) He taught me a lot about how to run a newsroom and the best practices at a community newspaper. During this time, the paper earned several Colorado Press Association awards, and I am proud to say that my work was recognized.

After a couple of years, I took the next step and accepted the position of managing editor at the Delta County Independent in August 2019. The DCI, as we called it, is a sister paper of the MDP and a bit north of the Montrose area. Here, I managed a newsroom of up to five reporters and other staff members.

I have covered and helped to cover everything from features about folks and organizations in the community to school shooting threats, city council and so much more. I enjoy covering everything to do with education and features that focus on telling a person’s story.

I have assisted in every aspect of the paper in Delta County -- page layout, dummies (documents that show where everything will go on a page), ads, special sections, obituaries, classifieds, printing press … If you have a newspaper question, I will most likely have an answer for you.

My personal side

Growing up in Colorado, I enjoy fishing, camping, hiking and gardening, among other things. I recently learned how to can -- my biggest challenge was handling all the peaches I grew in my garden! I also enjoy baking. I am an expert in dog biscuits which my two dogs -- Hank and Scout -- enjoy. My cat -- Harriet -- is not impressed by my baking skills.

The paper

You will be seeing some additions to the Telegram/Banner-Press/Schuyler Sun. I am hoping to introduce some new content and I would like your help. If you have an idea of what you would like to see in the paper, please let me know. If you would like to contribute to the paper, even better. I am available and open to meeting with and hearing from anyone.

We are also working on our online presence. This is being led by our new website — please go check it out – columbustelegram.com. The top has interactive boxes that, using artificial intelligence, will show similar stories to those you have already read. If sports is your thing, you will see more sports in those boxes. Find city government interesting? You will see content suited for you.

We post fresh content daily, and if you are a subscriber, you will have access to all our online content and our e-edition. We are also on social media. If you are on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, give us a “like” or a follow. We will be posting often, sharing the latest content.

The biggest part about these additions are, we want to hear and work with you. We hope to continue serving these great communities we call “home.” If you are in the neighborhood, swing by the office. You can also reach me at mgarcia@columbustelegram.com or by phone at 402-563-7502.

