Help from some friends: United Way, Colfax County Food Pantry collaborate

About a dozen volunteers showed up to the United Way office in Columbus on Wednesday morning to unload a chance shipment of fresh meat, produce and dairy.
Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) Executive Director Hope Freshour got a call in the afternoon on Monday from Colfax County Food Pantry Director and Schuyler First Presbyterian Church Rev. Sarah Gengler trying to find a place for 1,200 boxes of food.
The boxes are part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 food distribution program.
The USDA started Farmers to Families in May to connect small U.S. farmers, whose markets were impacted by COVID-19, to families experiencing food insecurity. The program uses pre-existing networks to distribute the food.
Farmers to Families is now in its fifth round of purchasing and distribution, which is set to conclude at the end of April.
The shipment of 1,200 food boxes that ended up in Columbus was originally headed for somewhere else in Nebraska, but for one reason or another, it was canceled.
"They come out of Kansas and so they had this shipment ready to go out here anyway so they were looking for a community," Freshour said.
A couple of contacts already involved in the Farmers to Families program in Kearney reached out to Gengler by way of the Colfax County Food Pantry.
"Someone was not able to take their boxes, whether it be because of weather or some sort of cancellation. So they reached out to me wondering if we could take the boxes," Gengler said.
Gengler put out feelers from there. Freshour was one of the first people she got ahold of.
Right away after talking to Gengler on Monday, Freshour sent up a call to local community groups to gauge interest. Within an hour, all 1,200 boxes of food were called for.
"This just honestly comes at a really good time because both mobile food pantries were canceled this past weekend in Colfax and Platte counties," Freshour said. "This is going to help families fill that need."
Gengler made sure 300 boxes were set aside for distribution by Schuyler Community Schools and Freshour took care of finding homes for the other 900.
Within a matter of hours, CAUW set up an impromptu food distribution network to keep the perishable food boxes from going to waste. In the end, more than a dozen organizations received food boxes, which they will distribute to the people who need them.
Cars and trucks from the various groups lined up in the parking lot of the CAUW, 3214 25th St. Suite 2 in Columbus, on Wednesday morning, each waiting their turn to get their allotted food boxes.
Mead Lumber lent the CAUW a hand by volunteering the use of a forklift to help unload the pallets of boxes from the semitruck that brought them to Columbus.
"It's fortunate that we have a great community that steps up," Freshour said. "We needed to find a forklift and a forklift driver and thankfully Mead Lumber provided some people there."
Freshour added that she was amazed by how quickly local groups responded to the offer for food boxes.
"I had to turn away people," Freshour said. "It's just evident that it's a need right now and in all parts of the community."
