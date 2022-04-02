 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Help others, help yourself: Be a volunteer

CCH building

Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St.

Life gets busy, and sometimes it's hard to give back. But if you take time to volunteer, you may reap physical and mental rewards above and beyond a simple "thank you." Take a look at what volunteering may do for you.

Improve your body and mind. Volunteering can help you stay healthy and live longer. Volunteers tend to be more active, and research has shown that many chronic health conditions become better after volunteering.

Volunteering also helps your mental state. It decreases stress and gives you a sense of accomplishment. Additionally, assisting others helps fight depression and can make you feel happier.

Introduce you to new friends. When you do an activity with other people, you have the chance to form a new bond. This may be especially important if you've just moved to a new area and don't know a lot of folks.

Volunteering also improves social skills. So while you're building friendships, you are becoming better at building them.

Teach you a new skill. Helping out in your community gives you a chance to try different things. In fact, if you are interested in pursuing a new career or learning a new skill, a volunteer experience can give you an employment advantage.

If you don't plan to change careers, that's OK. Many of the skills you use while volunteering may help you in your current job.

Help you feel more fulfilled. Volunteering may change the way you see yourself in the world. When you perform acts of kindness for others, you increase your sense of self-worth. Volunteering may make you feel more creative or motivated, which you can then use in your professional and personal life.

Take the next step

Ready to get started volunteering?

Download the volunteer application on our website at columbushosp.org.

Angie Ramaekers is the director of volunteer & guest services at Columbus Community Hospital. 

Angie Ramaekers

Angie Ramaekers
