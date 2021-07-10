Help wanted! Business looking to fill shifts amid pandemic

The number of jobs in Columbus is easy to come by, but filling those positions is another story, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick.
He said “you could throw a rock” and it would land next to a business that was hiring. It’s not just one type of work that is available here, Brunswick noted. He cited manufacturing companies and local restaurants as just a few examples of what kind of jobs are open.
Brunswick said he believes there are two reasons why it has become difficult to fill those roles.
He said first, more residents are reaching retirement age than there are younger people to take over those positions. Second, the world is still readjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, making some people still afraid to leave their homes, Brunswick added.
“A lot of our current workforce is looking to exit the workforce through retirement,” Brunswick said. “It really comes down to: How do we replace those (workers) and how do we keep our students? Because we have great school districts not only in Columbus, but the Columbus area that produce a lot of great students.”
Brunswick said there have been efforts to maintain graduating high school students. The chamber has the Drive for Five initiative where it works with Lakeview Community and Columbus Public schools.
“We engage their students and tell them about opportunities,” Brunswick said, adding the chamber is trying to include this initiative at other area schools. “… I think a lot of it comes down to building relationships with those students.”
He added he knows high schoolers “want to go off and do these amazing things” but such endeavors can be done here locally.
“Columbus is the manufacturing capital of Nebraska,” Brunswick said. “We have a lot of opportunities.”
He added while there are jobs on the manufacturing line, there are also engineering jobs, which are regularly needed.
“We have all these opportunities that we need to expose our students to,” Brunswick said.
Behlen Mfg. Co. Human Resources Generalist Emily Vasina said the manufacturer – which has some 120 jobs available currently - has found it a bit hard to hire. She added for a while it came down to the unemployment and extensions benefits that people had received during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lack of applicants and general hiring needs have also made it difficult.
The Nebraska unemployment benefits included an extra $300 after the pandemic hit. But starting last month, the state will not add those additional funds to unemployment checks going forward.
Behlen has a variety jobs available ranging from welders, galvanizing lines, paint lines, loaders/unloaders to general labor, Vasina said. These hours can vary as the manufacturer is hiring full-time and part-time workers, as well as weekend and 12-hour, three-days-per-week shifts.
Due to this current situation, Vasina said Behlen has reevaluated its criteria when it comes to hiring and has been more aggressive with its advertising. Now it seems everyone is trying to hire and there are only so many bodies to fill positions.
“As an example, we’ve focused more on having on-site career fairs and made employee referrals a focus,” Vasina said.
Meanwhile, the chamber is trying to target demographic that has been difficult to reach: Millennials.
Brunswick said it’s not only Columbus that has struggled to reach folks in the 18-34 age range, but Nebraska as a whole.
“A lot of people leave the state during that age and they come back here later on in life, raise a family and be closer to their family,” Brunswick said.
Brunswick said such a way to get young professionals would be through smartphones apps and social media. He praised Columbus Area Convention and Visitors' Bureau Director Katy McNeil for creating the Something Good app as a way to reach an age group that’s more “app-based.”
Still, Brunswick said more needs to be done in targeting young professionals.
Some of the ones that are here now are only in Columbus on a temporary basis as they go to college elsewhere, Brunswick said.
He said he learned from Runza's staff that many of the restaurant's workers are going back to school soon, meaning more positions will be open. Although that means vacant positions, it could be filled with Central Community College-Columbus students who are coming back for the fall semester and looking for work, Brunswick added.
“If you go anywhere, everyone has struggled to have and keep employees,” he said.
For Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, it was in a different situation than other area businesses as it opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owners Cory and Stacey Schaefer said the restaurant was originally going to open in March 2020 but those plans were dashed when COVID hit. Instead, they opened in May that same year.
“It’s been tough with COVID,” Cory said. “We’ve gone through it. From the start to where we are at now, we’ve jumped through a lot of hurdles and hoops.”
Big 10 was originally going to have 30 workers on staff but that number was reduced to four due to many of them being uncomfortable working during a pandemic, Stacey said.
“People were just scared to come out,” Stacey said. “There are all kinds of people who have different situations, whether if it was staying at home and taking care of a family member … or some were just afraid.”
She said she was grateful for the employees’ willingness then to work double shifts to keep the business open.
But, now, they have more than 12 times the staff, Cory said.
Positions were added since opening, he added. He said, back then, they were “shooting at the hip,” and soon learned they needed more employees to handle the restaurant.
For example, Stacey said they discovered they needed management positions to see after the bartending, waiting and cooking staff.
Stacey said even though the restaurant is hiring for all positions, more specifically, it is looking for bartenders, servers and cooks.
“You never want to stop taking applications,” Stacey said.
Big 10 hasn’t changed how it advertises for employees, Stacey said. The restaurant is receiving applications from those who walk into the business or through Facebook, she said.
Although many businesses are finding it difficult to fill jobs, the Columbus Arby’s hasn’t had that challenge since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Arby’s General Manager Larry Anderson said they have been full-staffed throughout the pandemic. He added he realizes how lucky they have been to be in this situation.
“It’s been an unprecedented time in our history and I know that not all our (Arby’s) restaurants are fully staffed,” Anderson said. “We’re fortunate here in Columbus.”
He said it’s a credit to the staff as the employees have done a great job in taking care of one another during the pandemic.
However, there are a plethora of businesses looking to hire. Wendy's, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Hy-Vee, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., McDonald's, Little Caesars Pizza, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Becton, Dickinson and Company are just a few of the companies that are hiring.
Although this issue won't go away soon, Brunswick said he believes the ultimate way to fill the local workforce shortage long-term is to work with current high school students.
“It comes down to that education piece, exposing those students and building those relationships,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.