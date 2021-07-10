Help wanted! Business looking to fill shifts amid pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, Brunswick said more needs to be done in targeting young professionals.

Some of the ones that are here now are only in Columbus on a temporary basis as they go to college elsewhere, Brunswick said.

He said he learned from Runza's staff that many of the restaurant's workers are going back to school soon, meaning more positions will be open. Although that means vacant positions, it could be filled with Central Community College-Columbus students who are coming back for the fall semester and looking for work, Brunswick added.

“If you go anywhere, everyone has struggled to have and keep employees,” he said.

For Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, it was in a different situation than other area businesses as it opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Cory and Stacey Schaefer said the restaurant was originally going to open in March 2020 but those plans were dashed when COVID hit. Instead, they opened in May that same year.

“It’s been tough with COVID,” Cory said. “We’ve gone through it. From the start to where we are at now, we’ve jumped through a lot of hurdles and hoops.”