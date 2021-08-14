HELPING A HERO: Open house held for Habitat committee's first project

"And I said, 'You're on the committee!'" Peters said. "'Isn't your dad a veteran?'"

Rodger had been working on some home improvement projects on his own before Habitat got involved, but he said he has been grateful for the support.

"I wasn't so sure, but it was good," Rodger said. "It started out and I knew that, yes, I needed to get behind this and get the word out for others."

Peters said work started in the spring and was initially focused on installing the handrails for Rodger's front steps.

"Once we started talking to Rodger he said, 'Well I've bought the siding for my house, it's in my garage,'" Peters said.

In the end, the work at Rodger's home has included the installation of new siding and gutters, a deck improvement project, some landscaping and, of course, the handrail for the front steps.