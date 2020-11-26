Helping for the holiday: Community's generosity still strong amid pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Nebraska) State Patrol has a program called Feeding the Hungry, and if you happen to have the misfortune of hitting a deer or something, they take the meat to the nearest locker. As part of the program, the locker processes it then takes it to the food pantries in the area,” Janicek said. “They have a whole bunch of deer, not this last weekend but the weekend before.

“We’re trying to get it out to people and make room – we’re running out of room.”

Schwarting said that all Hy-Vee stores through the company’s eight-state region donated enough Thanksgiving meals to feed 80,000 people.

“The Simon House, as you know, helps families in need, and it’s intended for those families that have not only been affected by COVID-19 but are just in need in general,” Schwarting said.

Helping others during times of need is just one aspect of belonging to a community.

“Well, we’re just part of it, we’re part of the community. They’re our workers, they’re our family that comes in the store each week,” Schwarting said. "We’re a part of the community, so obviously we want to help them.”