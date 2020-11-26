Helping for the holiday: Community's generosity still strong amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic will especially be hard for those in need but, thanks to donors, Thanksgiving won’t be as difficult.
Simon House, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus, has been receiving a steady flow of donations, including 100 Thanksgiving meals from Columbus Hy-Vee on Monday.
“At least 50 of them will be going to the elderly at Columbus Housing Authority and the other 50 are going to be open to anybody looking for a Thanksgiving meal,” Assistant Manager Harriette Janicek said.
The bags included stuffing mix, corn, green beans and coupons for free rolls and a free pie, as well as a voucher for a free turkey.
“With everything going on with COVID-19 (and) how it’s impacted our community, this is something we wanted to do to give back to the community,” Columbus Hy-Vee Store Manager Casey Schwarting said. “Simon House, right now, is our biggest donation for Thanksgiving. We’ll do smaller ones throughout the month.”
The contents of each bag, along with the voucher for a 10-12 pound turkey, could feed a family of four or five, Schwarting noted.
“I’m tickled to death. It’s great,” Janicek said, noting that she learned of the donation last Thursday. “…People will have a full Thanksgiving at least.”
Janicek said the Simon House received other donations, such as turkeys, which were given to the Centro Hispano’s food drive held last weekend. Also, she noted, they’ll be getting another meat donation, though not the typical Thanksgiving kind.
“(Nebraska) State Patrol has a program called Feeding the Hungry, and if you happen to have the misfortune of hitting a deer or something, they take the meat to the nearest locker. As part of the program, the locker processes it then takes it to the food pantries in the area,” Janicek said. “They have a whole bunch of deer, not this last weekend but the weekend before.
“We’re trying to get it out to people and make room – we’re running out of room.”
Schwarting said that all Hy-Vee stores through the company’s eight-state region donated enough Thanksgiving meals to feed 80,000 people.
“The Simon House, as you know, helps families in need, and it’s intended for those families that have not only been affected by COVID-19 but are just in need in general,” Schwarting said.
Helping others during times of need is just one aspect of belonging to a community.
“Well, we’re just part of it, we’re part of the community. They’re our workers, they’re our family that comes in the store each week,” Schwarting said. "We’re a part of the community, so obviously we want to help them.”
According to the Simon House’s website, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in 1833 as an international Catholic organization devoting to help those in need. In 1991, the Simon House was founded in Columbus with the nonprofit establishing the Simon House Thrift Store, a St. Vincent de Paul ministry, in 2003.
Janicek said food is available at the Simon House for those in need and the stream of donations helps with the organization’s cause.
“It shows how generous people have become,” Janicek said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
