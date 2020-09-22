"Helping is helping": Berry new director of Platte County Food Pantry

“I think she’s wonderful, I think she’s very caring and I think that she did an exceptional job,” Wurdeman said. “I think she took everything to heart. I just, I don’t have anything to say about her except good things.”

Wurdeman called her earlier this week after seeing her at the pantry, amazed at how much Berry has picked up in just a few days. She also recalled the care Berry had at Paws & Claws.

“I remember times when there were terrible, terrible storms and she would just stay all night with those animals to make sure that they got fed in the morning,” Wurdeman said. “She’d sleep on the floor. I mean, she just went above and beyond for everything.”

Wurdeman will never forget that.

“I was so surprised to see her because she said ‘I want to come every day just to make sure I meet everybody and just see how everything is working’,” Wurdeman said. “Everybody’s thrilled that she’s there because I think she’s going to really make a difference.”

Berry is jumping in at a time where operations have changed due to COVID, but she has plans and goals for the future.