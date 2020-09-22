"Helping is helping": Berry new director of Platte County Food Pantry

Jan Berry wanted her new job badly, so she was elated when she got the call to be the director of the Platte County Food Pantry.
Berry worked for 10 years as manager of the Paws & Claws Adoption Center before retiring earlier this year. She was looking for part-time work when the opportunity arose, and Monday was the start of her second week.
“Helping is helping,” Berry said. “I’ve always been kind of (giving), maybe not giving as in financial because I couldn’t always, but if I could help out, I’ve always liked to help people and do what I could.”
She was born in central Nebraska and lived in Columbus for eight to 10 years. Now she lives between Duncan and Osceola.
“This community here has been an eye-opener for me through all the years I’ve been here. People in this area are so generous,” Berry said. “It just makes you really appreciate everyone from around here because if there’s something you need, they step up.”
Berry grew up on a farm before becoming a veterinary technician.
“When we were old enough to work, we worked. There really wasn’t time for volunteering,” she said. “I’ve worked a full-time job all my life.”
At her full-time job at Paws & Claws, Berry met Gail Wurdeman, who volunteered there. Wurdeman is also a volunteer at the food pantry and was the one to call her about the open position.
“I think she’s wonderful, I think she’s very caring and I think that she did an exceptional job,” Wurdeman said. “I think she took everything to heart. I just, I don’t have anything to say about her except good things.”
Wurdeman called her earlier this week after seeing her at the pantry, amazed at how much Berry has picked up in just a few days. She also recalled the care Berry had at Paws & Claws.
“I remember times when there were terrible, terrible storms and she would just stay all night with those animals to make sure that they got fed in the morning,” Wurdeman said. “She’d sleep on the floor. I mean, she just went above and beyond for everything.”
Wurdeman will never forget that.
“I was so surprised to see her because she said ‘I want to come every day just to make sure I meet everybody and just see how everything is working’,” Wurdeman said. “Everybody’s thrilled that she’s there because I think she’s going to really make a difference.”
Berry is jumping in at a time where operations have changed due to COVID, but she has plans and goals for the future.
“Personally my challenge so far is…just to make sure that we keep an adequate supply so that (for) anyone who needs help we have stuff here to give them,” Berry said.
The businesses and groups in the area that do food drives are a “tremendous asset,” she added. She also said she appreciates the volunteers at the food pantry.
“I definitely want to make sure that we continue to help people - help those in need,” Berry said. “I absolutely love it so far.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
