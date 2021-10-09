Helping others succeed: Eggers family lends hand in 4-H swine events

There's a sign hanging in the Eggers' barn that says "You have to be good enough to be lucky enough."

Linda Egger said that exemplifies her family's approach to 4-H and showing swine: You have to work hard for the chance to do well.

"It's the small details and taking care of them everyday," said Lane Egger, Linda's son. "...And it's learning that you may have something absolutely perfectly tuned in, but there may be a kid in the pen next to you that brings something just a little bit better. … But that's what makes it so much sweeter when your day comes to get in the backdrop picture with a banner."

For more than 10 years, the Egger family has been quietly helping Platte County area families and 4-H'ers prepare for all kinds of swine events, including jackpots and showcases, state and county fairs and even events like the Aksarben Stock Show and the American Royal.

The Eggers assist with just about every aspect of showing swine -- they have helped families get pigs to show, tailor swine diet and care routines and learn the basics of swine handling and training.

Linda is the family's feed guru.

"It's like my husband says -- he'll be looking at a pig and he'll go, 'You've got to manufacture that one,'" Linda said. "In the swine deal, anymore a lot of it is what you feed. You don't just throw a feed pan in front of them -- you do a lot of tweaking and changing different things in their feed to get them to look a little bit different here or there."

Linda's husband, Dan Egger, is modest about his participation. Dan said he does about 10% of the work and the other 90% falls to Linda and Lane. But Dan has a very important role to play: He's the bad cop.

"When I need something vaccinated or I have something sick, he's the guy giving the shot, because once you do that, they really don't like that person anymore. So he's that man. And then he'll go around trying to buddy up to them by feeding them marshmallows," Linda said, chuckling.

Linda said Dan has also a very good eye for evaluating pigs.

"Somebody can sit out there and as they're walking (Dan) can see them and he can say, 'You need this' or 'You need that.' Then I know, on the feed side, what I can do to correct something," Linda said.

Although Lane has aged out of 4-H and FFA competition, he still helps out. In particular, Linda said he does a lot to help kids find pigs to show. Like his dad, he also knows what to look for in a show pig.

Linda said their family started helping others out when Lane started getting into 4-H.

"When Lane started going, one of his buddies would come over for and would show at the county fair," Linda said. "...That was when we started having some other kids around."

Word-of-mouth kept the momentum going.

"As that went along we picked up new families," Lane said.

This year, Linda said, they worked with about eight kids.

The Eggers provide support, but Linda stressed that 4-H takes a family commitment. That's especially true for younger families with smaller children, she said, because parents must have an idea of what to do in case they need to step in and help out.

"The families here in Platte County that we're helping are getting older," Linda said.

That means they have more experience and can do more of the fine-tuning themselves.

"We learned from someone else, and it's definitely cool to see how we can transfer that now to different families and see how that works for them," Lane said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.