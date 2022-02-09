Helping the environment through planting trees

A new program available through the Lower Loup Natural Resources District offers a discount on hand-planted trees.

The NRD’s usual cost-sharing programs for trees typically utilizes state or federal funding for large plantings. With a new partnership with Executive Travel of Lincoln, however, there are available discounts on smaller orders. These seedlings are planted by cooperators as opposed to the NRD machine planting service.

“That allows us to offer about a 25-cent discount on hand-plant orders which we normally would not be able to cost share on with other programs that we work with,” said North Central District Forester Rich Woollen.

According to a Feb. 3 Lower Loup NRD press release, the goal of the partnership is to plant one million trees over the next five years through a campaign called ETGreen. The campaign started in September 2021 to help “Executive Travel’s customers offset their carbon footprint generated by airline travel,” said the press release. ETGreen is starting with planting 50,000 trees in 2022.

Executive Travel is partnering with Nebraska’s 23 NRDs to help local landowners in planting all of the one million trees in Nebraska, according to the press release. The Lower Loup NRD spans 16 counties in Central Nebraska, including Platte County.

Other NRDs may be offering a similar incentive for this program but Woollen noted that each NRD is likely to take their own approach in disbursing the funds.

“If a person lives within the Lower Loup and would like to order available seedlings, they may contact their local NRCS office to find out what is available and place their order,” Woollen said.

The trees are being sold in bundles of 25 per species and will be sourced from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Charles E. Bessey Nursery in Halsey.

“We've been allocated a certain amount of money and so it'll be like a first come, first serve. When that is distributed … we won't be able to offer the discount,” Woollen said.

Steve Glenn, chairman of Executive Travel, noted the company’s excitement to partner with the NRDs on the program.

“With our blockbuster ETGreen campaign, we are showing our commitment to address the environmental concerns of our team and customers by planting trees to help mitigate greenhouse gases generated by our travelers,” Glenn said in a provided statement. “Planting trees not only helps our environment, but also beautifies the communities in which we live. The NRDs work closely with farmers, ranchers, and everyday Nebraskans to plant hundreds of thousands of affordable trees annually.”

Jim Eschliman, vice chairman of the Lower Loup NRD Board of Directors and president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, commented that the partnership also allows the NRDs to plant more conservation trees throughout Nebraska.

Woollen said that trees provide a great benefit all around and, hopefully, people will take advantage of the program’s incentive to put more trees in the ground.

To learn more, contact the Lower Loup NRD at 308-728-3221 or visit llnrd.org.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.