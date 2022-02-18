Helping to Keep Columbus Beautiful

Wow, who else thinks this is some pretty unique weather for February? Love is in the air and it feels like spring- with a dash of typical midwestern wind. With all the good weather, I can’t help but look around and cringe at all the litter. I know I see it everywhere I go so one can only assume others are seeing it too. Normally we have snow to cover it up during this time but we’re not so lucky now. Its just there staring me right in the face screaming “Pick me up! Throw me in the garbage can!” Soon litter, soon.

Keep America Beautiful recently completed a comprehensive litter survey in 2020 that was really fascinating. It shows there are currently around 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground in America. That is actually good news -- well, kind of. Litter has gone down 54% in the last 10 years! Ninety percent of Americans will agree that litter is a problem in their local communities. Locally, I can say there is a problem, and we can fix it. In Columbus there are many service groups and businesses who team up and provide litter cleanups in the spring and fall. We also have many dedicated individuals who help cleanup on an individual but equally important scale they are walking daily. If every individual would take the time to pick up 152 pieces of litter, all 50 billion pieces would be in the trash and America’s litter problem taken care of.

Will you help Keep Columbus Beautiful? Make a pledge to pick up litter -- around your home, your work, your business, your local park? One hundred and fifty two pieces is very minimal but will make a tremendous impact if we all pitch in. Keep Columbus Beautiful has trash bags and litter grabbers in the office and would love to put them to use.

Have a beautiful day!

Vanessa

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

