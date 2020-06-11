Helping to save lives: 12-year-old assists during near-drowning near Monroe

Quill, Scheffler said, is Ekhoff’s entire life – he wanted to save her. But the water was too much.

“When I went to go get my dog I realized that I wasn’t going to be able to fight the current, either. After trying to get my dog out of the water for a while I started to get tired and ran out of energy,” Ekhoff said.

But, he said, when he tried to return to dry land, he couldn’t get close enough to the edge. When he did reach the bank, it was slippery with algae and impossible to climb up. Kayes, 18, reached down to pull Ekhoff up, but she slipped and fell into the water.

Now there were three of them in the canal.

Jim Kuntz of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department called instructions and advice to Scheffler from the opposite bank of the canal. With the gate to the powerhouse bridge locked, Kuntz couldn’t get across. He phoned 911 and watched as Scheffler, now standing alone, tried to help Kayes out of the water.

Scheffler has been fishing near the powerhouse since he was 3-years-old and recognized the water was too dangerous for him to jump in.

“I tried to use my fishing pole to cast out to them and have them grab my weight,” Scheffler said.