Aaron Hendrickson & Kellie Ceder recently joined Columbus Bank & Trust Company. Hendrickson will serve as an Agribusiness Loan Officer, while Ceder will serve as a Relationship Manager. Both will work towards growing the footprint of Columbus Bank and Trust Company while serving current customer needs.

Hendrickson is a native of Hanover, KS., where he attended Hanover High School. While in Hanover, he grew up on the family farm taking care of Corn, Soybeans, and Cattle. He then attended Kansas State University (Go Wildcats), where he received a degree in Agriculture Economics and minors in Finance and Agronomy. For the last 2.5 years, he has been a Credit Analyst at Bank of the Valley. Prior to Bank of the Valley, he was a Jr. Loan Officer at FNB Washington for 2 years. Hendrickson resides in Columbus with his wife, Lex. When he isn’t at work you will find him at Kansas State Sporting events, enjoying outdoor recreation activities, or traveling.

In Ceder’s previous role, she spent 10 years at FNBO, where she started as a teller and worked her way up to the branch manager position. She led a team of 13 employees, where her main focus was building relationships with all customers and finding the best financial solution. At FNBO, Ceder was a top performer, both as an individual contributor and as a manager.

Ceder is a graduate of Columbus Scotus and holds a degree in Community Health Education from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She also holds a Wealth Management Specialist Certification. Ceder resides in Columbus with her husband, Derrick. They have two boys, Broderick and Brooks.

Hendrickson and Ceder are looking forward to what the future holds at Columbus Bank & Trust Company, as well as how they can continue to impact the community.