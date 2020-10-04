Her calling in life: Newman passionate about teaching, coaching, the community

Newman is a commodore and ambassador for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and will be heading Red, White, KaBoom! following fellow Columbus resident Jo Suess’ decision to step down from the event after years of serving in the role.

She can also be seen helping out during Columbus Days; a few years ago, she and Parker Ridgeway started the cornhole tournament which is held at the annual event.

Most notably, Newman said she feels passionate about a Night to Shine, which is a prom held for special needs students.

“It is a night that gives me chills just thinking about it. I cannot not smile; it’s one of the best nights of the year,” Newman said. “I highly encourage everybody to get involved in that one. Those kids with special needs feel special on that one night.”

It’s also an eye-opening experience, she added, as, during prom, some girls may feel insecure about their hair or how they look if it isn’t how they envisioned their prom going.