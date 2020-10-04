Her calling in life: Newman passionate about teaching, coaching, the community

Columbus native Kelsey Newman wears many hats in her life as a teacher, softball coach, marketing director and continuing student. But, if there’s one thing Newman considers to be a priority, it is lending a hand to others and being involved in the community.
“Kelsey’s heart is always good (and) in the right place,” said Stacy Smith, a physical education teacher at Columbus High School. “She’s always willing to do what it takes to make things right.”
THE SIMPLE LIFE
The daughter of Jordan and Amy Newman, Newman remembers being constantly on-the-go as her parents encouraged her and her two younger brothers, Chase and Parker, to get involved in various sporting activities.
“We went and played sports every weekend,” Newman said, adding that they would also go camping while attending games out of the area. “They really emphasized getting involved in a ton of things while we were young. They pushed that and supported it.”
A 2012 graduate of Scotus Central Catholic High School, Newman attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, for six years. She studied science and exercise science as an undergrad and obtained a master’s degree in educational policy and administration.
Always having been an athlete, Newman learned how to play softball when she was 6-years-old and continued playing it throughout high school and college. At Scotus, she was also involved in swimming and diving and competing in soccer.
“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do. I knew coaching was an option because I could give back to the game that I love the most and help kids learn and love the game. I also knew the medical field was somewhere I wanted to be,” Newman said, adding that teaching had always been an option as well.
“I also grew up playing school in my bedroom with invisible children, which most kids do who aspire to be teachers."
RETURNING HOME
Newman moved back to Columbus after graduating from college in 2018 and started working fulltime at B-D Construction as a marketing director. She said that B-D really helped her start volunteering in the community.
“Chris Langan (vice president and project manager at B-D) on my first day of work paired me up with K.C. Belitz (former president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce), and that’s where my commitment to the community kind of evolved,” Newman said. “I wanted to give back to the community because I thought living in Columbus is great and I wanted … to make sure that kids had the same experience that I did and enjoy Columbus.”
She stayed with B-D full time for a year before being hired at Columbus High School as a softball coach and science teacher in 2019. Newman still works part-time at B-D as a marketing director.
“Mr. (Dave) Hiebner (Columbus High School principal) hired me (as the softball coach) when he was the athletic director and the night I had my interview for softball, he ended up getting the principal job,” Newman said.
A month later, a position for a science teacher opened up, which she immediately inquired about.
“It’s kind of unique; he hired me in his old position then he hired me in his new position within months of each other, so that was kind of cool,” Newman noted.
Her education isn’t over yet, though. She’s working toward a teaching certificate with an endorsement in science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Softball is a major passion of Newman’s. In addition to being the softball coach at CHS, she’s been the assistant softball coach at Central Community College-Columbus for the past three years.
Her favorite part of softball is that it's a team effort.
“It’s a simple sport. It’s not a ton of strategizing … it’s one of those things that you learn it once and you get it … you may not play for a couple of years but it’s like riding a bike. It comes back naturally,” Newman said. “It’s a team sport … playing with nine other girls on the field and having a role.”
Smith noted that Newman is also always willing to lend a hand to other school endeavors.
“I’m in charge of the weight room. She helped me with the weight room all summer with the COVID stuff,” Smith said. “She’s a big part of us pulling off a nice summer weight program. She was willing to jump right in with that.”
Working with Newman is a pleasure, Smith said, as she’s always energetic, willing to listen to others and isn’t wary of sharing suggestions to improve something.
“Every day is a fun day when you work with Kelsey. You’ve got to have a lot of energy. You’ve got to bring your A-Game every day. You’ve got to be willing to make it worth your time,” Smith said.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Known for her driven, passionate spirit, Newman can often be seen around Columbus assisting with various functions.
“I grew up knowing that I wanted to help people,” Newman said. “My mom and a family friend, Jolene Young, really instilled me when I was younger that it was good to give back and help people.”
Growing up, she became involved with the Holiday Spirit Co-Op, which gives gifts to the less fortunate during the holiday season.
“I’ve been helping out every year with that when I can, whether that’s collecting gifts the week before or sending out addresses for the people who need to receive gifts,” she said.
Newman is a commodore and ambassador for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and will be heading Red, White, KaBoom! following fellow Columbus resident Jo Suess’ decision to step down from the event after years of serving in the role.
She can also be seen helping out during Columbus Days; a few years ago, she and Parker Ridgeway started the cornhole tournament which is held at the annual event.
Most notably, Newman said she feels passionate about a Night to Shine, which is a prom held for special needs students.
“It is a night that gives me chills just thinking about it. I cannot not smile; it’s one of the best nights of the year,” Newman said. “I highly encourage everybody to get involved in that one. Those kids with special needs feel special on that one night.”
It’s also an eye-opening experience, she added, as, during prom, some girls may feel insecure about their hair or how they look if it isn’t how they envisioned their prom going.
“These girls are getting their hair done and, maybe it didn’t look good on them, but they just think they’re the most beautiful thing in the world,” Newman said. “Honestly, it makes me realize 'don’t take things for granted.' If your hair is messed up, it’s fine. Get out there and bust a move and enjoy those things.”
In her spare time, Newman enjoys spending time with her family and her boyfriend, Mitch. She can also be seen on the sidelines at other CHS sports games that her softball girls compete in.
Whatever the future may hold for Newman, she knows it’ll involve staying committed to the Columbus community.
“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It all just kind of fell into place and worked out. I really do enjoy my job, I really do love my job,” Newman said. “I wake up every day and I’m excited because not only do I teach young students and coach female athletes… whether we know it or not, I believe that I do make some kind of impact on those students’ lives.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.
