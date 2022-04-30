Here comes the blitz: Habitat volunteers starting blitz build of new home

A downpour the night before and some mud didn't stop Habitat for Humanity volunteers from starting work on the nonprofit’s New Hope 2 subdivision.

Columbus newcomers are building the home. Five of the 11 volunteers are coming from Michigan to help Habitat for Humanity of Columbus’ blitz build.

“We got a call that people needed help,” said Scot Norris – who is one of the five volunteers coming out of state for the build. “We recruited and a lot of people decided to come.”

The build is the home for recipient Kelly Garcia and her children, Juan and Meilani. The house will go from foundation to complete enclosure within two weeks. The goal is to have the home completely built around the Fourth of July.

Typically, the family moves in around Labor Day but the date was moved up due to supply issues, professional labor shortages and the family’s needs.

“We wouldn’t have a building project run as smoothly as we are now without them coming,” Habitat of Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said. “(That’s) because we just could not find the labor force that we needed to make our Habitat a reality this year. They really kind of saved the day that way.”

The five Michigan volunteers have a combined total of over 100 years of volunteering with Habitat.

Norris said this is the second of three out-of-state builds he helped erect this year. A couple of weeks ago, he traveled to Oklahoma to assist there.

On the first day of the blitz build, volunteers were working on the basement to put the floor in, Norris said.

Norris has experience in construction as he worked in the field for several years before retiring. He said he wanted to use his expertise by working with Habitat for Humanity.

“It (Habitat) was a worthwhile group and a worthwhile enterprise,” he said of why he started volunteering at the nonprofit. “We started and met all my new friends. A lot of old men go to the barbershop on a Saturday (but) we come out and hammer nails.”

Garcia’s home will be the first one to be at Habitat’s New Hope 2 subdivision – which is on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets. It also comes equipped with a basement. The homes at the nonprofit’s New Hope 1 subdivision do not come with ones.

Although the out of state helpers will do quite a bit of the work, Peters said volunteers are needed to finish the house.

Individuals can work a half-day or full one day. Habitat will try to work with volunteers’ schedules if needed. If it isn’t possible to work during the week, there will be five Saturdays available to assist. No experience is required.

Habitat is also hosting a women’s build day on Tuesday, May 10. There are three shifts for the day. Shift one will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the second will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the final shift will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. on that day.

To volunteer for women’s build day or any other build day, contact Peters at info@hfhcolumbusne.org, search Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, NE on Facebook or call 402-564-4663.

Norris said what he and the other helpers do is “a labor of love.”

“This is a way to do something for people who need it,” he said. “There are so many needy people and you can’t do everything for everybody but you pick your spots and say, ‘I can help make somebody’s life better.’ Hopefully, that’s what we’re doing here.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.