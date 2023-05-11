Over the past few years, Today's Power, Inc. (TPI), based out of North Little Rock, Arkansas, has been building a portfolio of solar array agreements in the Midwest. Most recently Polk County has made it onto their roster following a groundbreaking on April 26.

This comes as part of the state of Nebraska's many initiatives to increase the production and use of solar energy. It is also part of a collaboration between TPI with several area power districts to make solar more viable in some more rural areas in the state, according to an April 26 press release by TPI.

"This is the first of our solar sites for Polk County. We as a company have partnered with a couple of public power districts across Nebraska like Howard Greeley, Norris, and done solar sites for them as well," said Taylor Baker, marketing and public relations coordinator for TPI.

The project will entail a 1.0 megawatt solar array, approximately 2,000 panels on a unidirectional tracking system which allows the panels to follow the sun. TPI will build, operate and maintain the array on a 25-year power purchase agreement which also includes Norris and Howard Greeley Rural Public Power Districts.

Polk County Rural Public Power District (PCRPPD) General Manager Barb Fowler said the location, the City of Stromsburg Industrial Park, is already zoned for this kind of site. A project of this scale, she added, has been on the community's wish list for a while but didn't quite work until now.

"There won't really be any physical changes (to the area)," Fowler said. "The City of Stromsburg is one of our wholesale customers, they purchase power through us and they've been wanting to install more renewables for a number of years, but since they're smaller than we are, the economy of scale never worked out."

Fowler said the project has taken a little while to get going but now that ground has been broken on the site, it should be in operation by late summer or early fall. PCRPPD has had a wind turbine operating at 2.4 megawatts for a few years now, but more options are always better, she said.

"It's probably been going for about a year and a half now. It takes a lot of planning, communicating back and forth with our power provider, there's a lot of details to hammer out," Fowler said.

Fowler added that the solar arrays are a mutually beneficial project for all the groups involved. For the power district and city of Stromsburg specifically, costs are reduced for reliable power, and TPI grows their coverage area.

"Our footprint began smaller with 17 co-ops across our state and we're excited to continue to expand," Baker said. "Moving into Nebraska is exciting, it expands our portfolio and leads to other opportunities to work with other public power districts, co-ops and cities."