Heritage confirms resident test positive for COVID-19

The Heritage at Meridian Gardens on Monday confirmed one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today we were notified that one of our residents at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the resident began showing symptoms this morning, of a fever and sore throat, we sent them into the emergency department. We are working closely with the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP), the East Central District Health Department, and our home office Pandemic Planning Committee to mitigate the spread of the virus within our community. At this time, we are asking residents to self-quarantine to their apartments," the agency wrote on its Facebook page Monday night.

"Heritage Communities and ICAP recommend testing for any resident with symptoms. Residents have the right to request and/or refuse COVID-19 testing. We are working with a third-party test provider, to assist with obtaining tests if that is difficult to accomplish in the local market. With a physician’s order, we can do testing on site, through this provider. Insurance covers the cost of testing as part of the CARES Act passed by Congress. If residents or family members would like more information on testing within the community through our third-party provider, please reach out to the Executive Director to discuss options and next steps.

We are following guidance from entities listed above, to take additional precautions at our community. We will keep families notified as further information is available. Here at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, we are a family. Together, we will get through this. Together, we are Heritage United."

