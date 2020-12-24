Heritage resident knits baby sweaters for nonprofit

Margory Medinger has been cooped up inside for most of the year, but she's certainly spent her time productively by knitting sweaters for babies.
Margory, 96, is a Rising City native who now resides in assisted living at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St., in Columbus.
COVID-19 has kept the nursing home on lockdown for parts of the year and visitors have not been allowed for most of 2020.
But DeLores Medinger, the wife of Margory's nephew, said Margory is in great shape.
DeLores said Margory has spent the pandemic doing many of the same things everyone else has done — watching TV, checking emails and, in Margory's case, knitting dozens of tiny sweaters.
Each sweater is small — only about 8-and-a-half inches from neckline to hemline, Margory said — and DeLores said she has made over 200 of them.
"They're little — probably for a 6-month-old, maybe a year," Margory's son Alan Nelson said.
Marogry has been knitting them for decades.
"It's been a long time," Margory said.
Margory sends the sweaters to World Vision International's Knit for Kids program in Pennsylvania. World Vision is a nonprofit humanitarian organization. Through the Knit for Kids program, World Vision collects sweaters and blankets from knitters and sends them to children around the world.
Margory said she usually sends the sweaters to Pennsylvania 10 at a time.
"I don't know how many boxes we've sent," Nelson said.
These days, Nelson helps Margory get the yarn she needs.
"I do the light colors because I can see to sew them together," Margory said. "I did one or two dark ones and I had a heck of a time stitching them together."
Normally, Margory would go to the store on her own but has been stuck inside for most of 2020 due to COVID.
"I've just about had it," Margory said, chuckling.
But, Nelson said the sweaters have given her something to do.
"She's working on one now," Nelson said.
DeLores said she thinks it's outstanding.
"She's 96 and she's in great shape and she gives this all away," DeLores said. "I was amazed."
DeLores said Margory even knitted her son a sweater when he was a baby.
"So she's been doing it for a long, long time," DeLores added.
Margory said she started knitting the sweaters years ago after getting the pattern for them from a friend.
"She learned that I knit so she gave me the pattern. I can't tell you how many years ago that's been," Margory said.
Margory noted she learned to knit from a class she took, but that her technique has evolved beyond what she was taught originally.
"What I learned from her is completely opposite of how I work at it now. I've got two or three, maybe four, different ways of putting it on my needles. Everybody I talk to that knits gives me a better idea," Margory said.