Heritage to host food drive Friday

“Food drives like the one at Meridian on Friday are a huge part of what keeps us able to keep our doors open to help families in need,” wrote Food Pantry Director Jan Berry in an email. “No matter how big or small the drive, the donations help adults and children alike from having to go hungry.”

The Pantry appreciates items such as Hamburger Helper or casserole-type boxed goods, she said, which are “easy to prepare” and will feed the entire family.

“Staples like fresh potatoes or boxed mashed potatoes would also be great,” Berry said.

With the colder weather approaching, Berry said some of the needs are also soup and crackers.

“We just were hoping that people do participate and help us fill the food pantry shelves,” Congdon said.

The Heritage will offer "goody bags" for donations of four or more food items, which Congdon said will include information about Meridian Gardens, doughnut facts and a coupon for $1 off a dozen Hurts Donut Company company. The Hurts donut truck will be there.

For those wanting to donate, Congdon said people can park in their lot and walk up, but she reiterated it will be a drive up event.