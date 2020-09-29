Heritage to host food drive Friday

The Heritage at Meridian Gardens will be hosting a drive-through style food drive Oct. 2.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility, 4515 38th St. in Columbus. The Heritage is asking people for nonperishable donations.
“With the holidays coming, those always seem to be times that folks need a little extra something in their pantry,” Meridian Gardens Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said. “We decided we wanted to do a food drive.”
There will be a photo booth-type thing, as well as musical guest John Johnson, she said.
“He has been a gentleman,” Congdon said. “He has performed here for our residents for a number of years … he’s just a really nice guy.”
The Heritage staff is excited Johnson had time in his schedule to join in.
“So we just thought it might be kind of a fun way to do something different,” Congdon said. “Our residents always like to see activities, different things like that so were hoping they will be able to be a part of things in as much as just being able to watch some of the activity.”
Their residents may be able to collect food donations as well, she added.
The food will be going to the Platte County Food Pantry.
“Food drives like the one at Meridian on Friday are a huge part of what keeps us able to keep our doors open to help families in need,” wrote Food Pantry Director Jan Berry in an email. “No matter how big or small the drive, the donations help adults and children alike from having to go hungry.”
The Pantry appreciates items such as Hamburger Helper or casserole-type boxed goods, she said, which are “easy to prepare” and will feed the entire family.
“Staples like fresh potatoes or boxed mashed potatoes would also be great,” Berry said.
With the colder weather approaching, Berry said some of the needs are also soup and crackers.
“We just were hoping that people do participate and help us fill the food pantry shelves,” Congdon said.
The Heritage will offer "goody bags" for donations of four or more food items, which Congdon said will include information about Meridian Gardens, doughnut facts and a coupon for $1 off a dozen Hurts Donut Company company. The Hurts donut truck will be there.
For those wanting to donate, Congdon said people can park in their lot and walk up, but she reiterated it will be a drive up event.
"We would expect anyone who is going to get out of their vehicle would be masked and practice social distancing from our residents," Congdon wrote in a later email. "Resident safety is our top priority!"
The idea is to keep things moving a little bit, she said.
“Again, it’s not about having to go into someplace to donate. If it works better for you to be able to swing through (the) parking lot and just have us take it from you while you sit in your car," she said. "That’s fine too. We’re happy to do that.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
