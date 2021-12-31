Heroes, championships and feeling good

I’ve seen a variety of news come out of Platte County this past year, from exciting new development projects to heartwarming stories that make you feel good inside.

The following are what I consider the top five favorite stories that I’ve written in 2021.

Columbus dog lives up to name of Hero

It was easy to choose this story as my first pick. I’m a dog lover in general but the story of Hero – a pooch who lives up to his name – is one that practically wrote itself.

Hero is a retriever mix who was seized from a hoarding situation in Columbus in November 2020 by breaking through boarded windows. Hero saved himself and five other dogs from the home.

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus shared Hero’s story, which caught the eye of Lincoln Police Department Officer Melissa Ripley, who is involved in Second Chance Pups. In the program, area shelter dogs are placed with Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates for nine weeks for basic training and then are adopted to good homes.

Ripley had shared Paws and Claws’ initial post, she got a call from someone interested in Hero -- Carrie Herrera, the wife of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera who passed away in the line of duty in 2020.

Ripley and Herrera picked up Hero on Jan. 31, 2021, and Hero graduated from the program on April 9. In April, it was planned that Hero go home with Herrera that same day.

Herrera told the Columbus Telegram on Thursday night that she couldn't imagine her life without Hero. The pooch has been a big comfort to her and her children following the loss of her husband. She described Hero as an amazing friend who provides companionship to them, especially her youngest daughter Celia.

"Every night before we go to bed he sits by Celia's door. I open it, he goes to the side of her bed (any other time he always jumps on her bed and is ALL over her) and waits for her to tell him goodnight, kisses him then he turns around walks out and goes to bed! It is adorable," Herrera said. "Like I said I wanted hero but didn’t know how much we needed him in our grief and healing. He is where he is suppose to be and we could not be any happier with him!"

Scotus Journalism wins state championship

In April, Scotus Journalism placed first at the Class B State Journalism Championship. During the competition, then-seniors Keira Feehan, Janae Rusher and Kade Wiese medaled the most, with Feehan receiving three and Rusher and Wiese four each.

A few weeks later – in mid-May – I wrote a feature on the journalism program. The students put out the school’s yearbook and a monthly newspaper circulated within Scotus called Rock Bottom.

I got my start in journalism by writing for, and eventually becoming the editor of, my high school’s newspaper, the Pennant. After I graduated from college, I worked as a reporter at a daily in my hometown and when I got hired there, the Pennant discontinued.

I’m glad to see a local school have a student newspaper and successful journalism program. I hope that one day a current or former Scotus journalism student looks back on their time at their student newspaper and/or yearbook with fond memories of all they learned there – or maybe looks back on their own start in their journalism career.

Columbus woman turning 100

Dolly Schroeder-Kuta turned 100 in July, and she has to be one of my favorite people that I’ve ever interviewed. She’s sharp as a tack and definitely doesn’t look or seem her age.

Born on the family farm in Platte County on July 21, 1921, Schroeder-Kuta told me about taking an old racehorse to get to school in Humphrey and how her family persevered through the Great Depression.

As of July, Schroeder-Kuta was the last living member of the St. Francis Humphrey class of 1939, and had outlived her parents, five brothers, two husbands and many other family members and friends. But, she had been fortunate to have two loving daughters and in relatively good health.

Schroeder-Kuta had still been very mobile, taking frequent trips to the library and hair salon. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she had organized card clubs at the senior center and started a support group for widows.

She spent her 100th birthday attending a family reunion in Kansas City.

Blood drive held in honor of Columbus girl battling leukemia

Over the summer, 16-year-old Eden Jackson held a blood drive in honor of her 6-year-old sister, Violet, who was battling leukemia. Violet was acting like her usual, energetic self when at a routine medical checkup, her mother mentioned bruising on Violet’s legs. The doctor decided to be cautious and order bloodwork, and Violet was soon diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Eden, who is a student at Columbus High School, said in June that she organized the American Red Cross blood drive because her sister had to undergo blood transfusions and the event raised awareness that blood donations help people like Violet.

The story of the Violet and Eden's efforts to help her sister and others in need of blood donations was very heartwarming.

‘Once in a lifetime project’

I’m a newcomer to Columbus, I moved here in March 2020. Perhaps the most exciting project I’ve seen taking shape since I came here has been the progress of the Columbus Community Building.

I wasn’t here when the previous bond measures failed, but I did note the excitement during the November 2020 election when voters approved the issuance of up to $10-million in bonds to be paid by an existing half-percent sales tax. Those bonds help fund the majority of the project, excluding the Columbus City Hall portion of the plans.

The approximate 77,380-square foot, three-story building is set to include the Columbus Public Library, a children’s museum, art gallery, community room, coffee shop and city offices.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t the most excited for the library part of the building – I’ve always been an avid reader and every time I walk to the library’s temporary location on my lunch break, I feel joy to see more and more of the new facility being erected.

It’s an exciting time to be in Columbus.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

