'He's a man of character': Niles big part of Royal Family Kids, YMCA

Jonathan Niles can often be seen around the Columbus community, such as through his work with Royal Family Kids Camp, his job as director of family ministries at Highland Park Evangelical Church or his time with the YMCA.
Those who know Niles understand that it’s his love for God and dedication to making a positive impact on Columbus youth that makes him a great addition to the community.
“He’s very fun, very energetic (and) passionate about working with kids and people,” said Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs. “He’s committed to helping families.”
Finding his way
A Columbus native, Niles grew up as the middle child and has two brothers, with whom he still maintains a good relationship.
“They're good guys. They both live in Omaha. We're all bald,” he said, laughing. “But they're great guys, (I) love them to death.”
Niles graduated from Columbus High School in 1997 and attended Hastings College, where he met his future wife, Cristine. The couple married in 2001 and have three daughters: Emily, 14; Abigail, 6; and Sara, 2.
It’s through his wife that Niles first experienced Royal Family Kids Camp, a camping experience in which children ages 7 through 11 who are in foster care and have seen abuse and/or neglect can have positive camp-like experiences. The couple later went on to establish the local Columbus chapter.
Niles first started working with the Columbus Family YMCA as a teenager under the leadership of Briggs. Niles said that Briggs was his first boss and was a mentor to him growing up.
Niles continued working for the YMCA system when he went off to college; he was a program director at the Scottsbluff Family YMCA. He later moved back to Columbus in 2002 and continued his YMCA career at the local location.
He has since worked on and off full-time and part-time at the Y. Currently, he is employed part-time at the Y and opens the facility at 5 a.m. three days a week.
“It’s a very important job, even though it’s only 15 hours a week…” Briggs said. “He has great familiarity with people. People know him and understand him. He’s very relatable, and he’s also a great, hardworking guy.”
Niles has worked at Highland Park since 2016. The church’s senior pastor, Mike Escen, commented on Niles’ ability to connect with others.
“He’s very approachable and loves people,” Escen said. “That’s a huge thing in church discipline.”
Reflecting on his journey back to his hometown, Niles noted the changes he has seen, including the increased commerce.
“Columbus is a different place than it was, you know, a number of years ago when I was a kid here,” he said. “I don't even view it as almost the same town.”
But, Niles said, the decision to return to the area was a good one.
“I really enjoy living in Columbus. The funny thing is, I told myself, 'Once I leave Columbus, I'm not coming back.' And here I am. And I don't plan on going anywhere,” Niles said. “We love Columbus. (It’s) a great community.”
Connecting with others
Niles and his wife started the local chapter of Royal Family Kids Camp 13 years ago.
Activities at the camp include typical activities like swimming, hiking, boating and doing crafts, he said.
“The difference is as we set it up like a family. So we have a c+amp Grandma and Grandpa, we have a camp Aunt and Uncle, we have all these things in place. So they kind of are just surrounded with a family type unit … So that way, they get really personal, one-on-one attention,” Niles said.
That week of camp, he added, the kids are treated like royalty - hence the name Royal Family Kids.
Part of his responsibilities at Highland Park is outreach, which includes the camp.
“It's something that is just looked upon positively, gives them positive memories … that week is designed for them, just to see God's love for them, and through the people that come out to camp,” Niles said. “And so it's a great opportunity for us to give them the gospel. And then just to show them love and to let them know that they're special.”
He loves Royal Family Kids because it allows him to see children who are guarded due to trauma slowly begin to open up and trust others again.
“Then, by mid-week, they trust us. They know that we care for them. Hopefully, they know that we love them. And they're acting like normal kids … it means the world to me,” Niles said.
God placed a burden on Niles’ heart to help the hurting children, he noted, and seeing those kids start smiling and enjoying themselves is what makes his work important.
There are about 40 volunteers at the camp, and it’s important to Niles to find the right people for the job.
“When I get quality people like I do with within our royal families staff, my job gets a lot easier because I'm totally trusting them and what they do and their care for the kids. I'm able to plan with my wife and put it all into place. But when we get to camp, I'm able to let those people do their jobs. And it's awesome,” he said.
About three or four years ago, the Royal Family Kids program expanded with a club to allow for more opportunities for disadvantaged children who attend the camp to develop positive relationships.
Additionally, Niles, a singer, is the worship leader at Highland Park and tries to volunteer with the youth group as much as he can.
“(Kids are) fun. They're so much fun,” Niles said. “Yeah, I don't know what it is, their youthfulness or their brutal honesty. I don't know what it is, but the kids are great.”
Looking forward
Niles currently attends seminary school and plans to get a master’s degree in biblical counseling.
“He loves the Lord Jesus Christ and he loves Columbus,” Escen said. “He’s a man of character.”
In his free time, Niles enjoys music and watching movies and football.
Volunteering in his hometown is a natural step for Niles.
“I think it's important to get involved just in general, with volunteerism because it's a way to give back to your community and to make the place where you're living a better place,” Niles said.
Change starts at the local level, he added.
“If we expect change to happen, we have to be doing it ourselves. And so in order for that to happen, we have to be an example, we have to step up. We have to do that (and) provide that example. And, hopefully, people will see that and step up as well,” Niles said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
