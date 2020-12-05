'He's a man of character': Niles big part of Royal Family Kids, YMCA

He loves Royal Family Kids because it allows him to see children who are guarded due to trauma slowly begin to open up and trust others again.

“Then, by mid-week, they trust us. They know that we care for them. Hopefully, they know that we love them. And they're acting like normal kids … it means the world to me,” Niles said.

God placed a burden on Niles’ heart to help the hurting children, he noted, and seeing those kids start smiling and enjoying themselves is what makes his work important.

There are about 40 volunteers at the camp, and it’s important to Niles to find the right people for the job.

“When I get quality people like I do with within our royal families staff, my job gets a lot easier because I'm totally trusting them and what they do and their care for the kids. I'm able to plan with my wife and put it all into place. But when we get to camp, I'm able to let those people do their jobs. And it's awesome,” he said.

About three or four years ago, the Royal Family Kids program expanded with a club to allow for more opportunities for disadvantaged children who attend the camp to develop positive relationships.