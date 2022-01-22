Hicks appointed interim East-Central CPHO

Jessica Hicks wanted to help prevent diseases when she took up nutrition for her undergraduate work in college. She's using that work now as the interim chief public health officer at the East-Central District Health Department.

She said nutrition courses sparked her interest in health promotion. Hicks discovered through her work in public health she could help prevent diseases and make the lives of community members longer.

“I wanted to help people have healthier lives,” Hicks said.

Hicks – who is a Douglas native - joined ECDHD back in May last year as the Women Infant and Children (WIC) director.

Her first official day as interim ECDHD chief public health officer was on Monday. She will also serve at the district's interim local health director. Those are in addition to her duties as the WIC director.

Hicks is replacing Chuck Sepers. Sepers told The Columbus Telegram Jan. 11 he left East-Central when he took a health officer position for a city health department out of state.

“Taking this position was difficult but is the right choice for me and my family at this time,” Sepers said. “…This decision does not come lightly as I have greatly enjoyed serving the residents of the health district for the last three years. The past 23 months have been particularly challenging and rewarding while leading our communities’ public health response through the historic COVID-19 pandemic. It has been the honor of my life managing such a dedicated group of public health professionals.”

Right now, Columbus – and the rest of the U.S. – is in the middle of flu season. The local level has also seen increased cases of strep throat and COVID-19, Hicks said.

She said these cases have impacted attendance and available staff at schools and businesses.

“With the omicron variant, it’s very transmissible so it’s very contagious,” Hicks said. “So we’re seeing a lot of outbreaks at schools.”

She added such schools are meeting for four days a week.

Hicks said Columbus has seen the highest case of COVID in recent weeks. Several of the cases have been in fully vaccinated community members, however, they are less likely to be hospitalized or have severe symptoms, she added.

When compared to last year, the COVID cases are higher, Hicks said. She added the virus is spreading more easily, as is pandemic fatigue.

“A lot of people aren’t wearing masks as the pandemic has gone on,” Hicks said. “We’ve gotten a little looser with our restrictions.”

Hicks said the high flu count paired with the increased COVID cases shows the importance of continuing to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands regularly. Fortunately, Hicks said, she believes the numbers will decline in the upcoming weeks.

“But right now we have to do everything we can to stop the spread of these different viruses,” she said. “It’s not just COVID. We have the flu going on right now.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.