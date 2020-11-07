Hicks asks for 100 letters for mother's 100th birthday

"Railroads were essential," Doris said. "And he had two children. So I said, 'You stay home and I'll go.' It was a good duty."

She went to Des Moines for testing and then got sent to radio school in Kansas City. She went to Georgia, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and then California. Going to California separated her from a man she was planning to marry.

"We were gung-ho. We had picked out an apartment and talked about it," Doris said.

Doris said while it was never explicitly stated, but that she was transferred because the Army wanted to keep her in the service. Training radio operators took a lot of time and if the service caught wind of plans — like marriage — that might take one of them away from the job, they would transfer them.

"You have headsets on and you get 10, 12, 15 different signals, and you can pick your own out of that. I was amazed how easily you can," Doris said.

She got sent back to Delaware, then back to California and then finally spent the last year of WWII in Las Vegas.

A few years later in 1950, Doris moved to Washington, D.C., where she met the man who would become her husband. Doris said Washington was a great place for dancing, at least it was in the 1950s.