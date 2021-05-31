Higgins Memorial celebration to honor 20th anniversary on tap

Like most area residents, Dennis Hirschbrunner wasn’t aware of Andrew Jackson Higgins’ Columbus roots until the turn of the century.
Locals became more aware in part to Columbus High School social studies teacher Jerry Meyer. He came across an article in 2000 about Higgins stating that he was born in Columbus. Meyer then asked his students to create a way to honor him.
Higgins designed significant used by World War II U.S. soldiers. President Dwight Eisenhower credited Higgins, saying the Columbus native was “the man who won the war for us.”
Following work done by CHS students and and architect who used the high schoolers' ideas for the project, the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial was created in 2001. For the last 20 years, the memorial has become a popular location for tourists, said Hirschbrunner, who is a member of the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial Foundation.
“It has become the No. 1 attraction,” Hirschbrunner said of the memorial on the south side of town.
He added though the board doesn’t keep a tally of visitors, he estimated thousands of people per year come to the memorial.
Hirschbrunner said from what he’s heard from those visiting the site, people say they’re impressed by it.
“They say how well-kept it is,” he said. “… They like that we recognize Higgins. People have liked that and they’re appreciative that we’ve done that.”
Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said the Higgins Memorial is more than a tourist attraction. The site represents veterans and the sacrifices they made.
“It is a destination for those who know its significance and those who see it on the highway as they pass by and are curious about all the flags that they see,” she said. “Their curiosity often brings them back when they have more time or when they learn of the memorial, the veterans' wall and all of the history it represents.”
Additionally, the memorial has a sculpture made out of pieces of steel from the World Trade Center, following the attacks on 9/11. The statue was made to honor those who lost their lives that day. The Freedom Eagle - along with a life-sized bronze statue of Higgins - was added to the memorial with a dedication in August 2003.
McNeil said the sculpture creates a common bond of emotion and recognition for people who remember that event almost 20 years ago.
The memorial also features life-sized bronze soldier statues from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Each statue represents a highly decorated local soldier.
The project also includes putting in 5,000 bricks to be installed on a wall at the memorial. The bricks, which cost $50 to be put in, include three lines of inscriptions. The bricks typically are purchased to honor veterans who served in wars starting from the Spanish-American War to the recent conflicts in Iraq.
But the Higgins Memorial isn’t the only popular attraction for folks.
McNeil said U.S. 30 Speedway’s stock car races, horseraces, the Pawnee Plunge, Horn T Zoo in Monroe and Glur’s Tavern - which is the oldest tavern West of the Mississippi River – and Artzy Haven are just a few popular spots in Platte County. There is also a free app called Something Good, which includes a list of upcoming events within the area.
“Platte County has something for everyone!” McNeil said. “… There is so much to do here and new businesses and attractions are coming soon!”
Meanwhile, the 20th anniversary of the Higgins Memorial is coming up. A rededication and celebration for the memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 12. The foundation is currently in the planning process for the event, Hirschbrunner said.
McNeil said the current festivities include so far a keynote speaker, a prayer breakfast and reception.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.