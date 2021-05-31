Higgins Memorial celebration to honor 20th anniversary on tap

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said the Higgins Memorial is more than a tourist attraction. The site represents veterans and the sacrifices they made.

“It is a destination for those who know its significance and those who see it on the highway as they pass by and are curious about all the flags that they see,” she said. “Their curiosity often brings them back when they have more time or when they learn of the memorial, the veterans' wall and all of the history it represents.”

Additionally, the memorial has a sculpture made out of pieces of steel from the World Trade Center, following the attacks on 9/11. The statue was made to honor those who lost their lives that day. The Freedom Eagle - along with a life-sized bronze statue of Higgins - was added to the memorial with a dedication in August 2003.

McNeil said the sculpture creates a common bond of emotion and recognition for people who remember that event almost 20 years ago.

The memorial also features life-sized bronze soldier statues from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Each statue represents a highly decorated local soldier.