Higgins Memorial ceremony re-dedication to honor site, reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Beginning at 2 p.m., the action will be at the Higgins Memorial in Pawnee Park. The festivities will kick off with the presentations of colors, singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America." Later, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will provide remarks. Meyer will speak around this time as well.

Following the speeches, the Heartland Band of America will perform and then there will be a 21-gun salute and a flyover with the Missing Man Formation. The program will conclude with the retirement of the colors and the singing of "Star and Stripes Forever."

An evening reception will close out the festivities at the Ramada.

The 20th anniversary of both the re-dedication of the Higgins memorial and 9/11 is a little bit serendipitous. The memorial is the site of a sculpture that includes the steel beams from the World Trade Center.

Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial Foundation member Dennis Hirschbrunner said he’ll never forget where he was when he learned of the attacks on 9/11. Hirschbrunner said that day he was flying to Southern California for business with HDR, an engineering and architecture firm.