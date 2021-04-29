Highway connector project starts to move forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"One of our recent standout projects is our Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) completed for the City of Columbus, Nebraska," said a statement from Iteris emailed to The Telegram by Iteris' David McClintock on Tuesday.

The statement said Iteris plans to expand the model created for that project in 2018 and use it to study the proposed connector roadway.

Iteris has had an office in Nebraska for more than 15 years and members of the local team will be working on the connector project.

"Local staff are actively working on projects in Omaha and Lincoln, and Iteris staff have recently completed projects in Columbus, Waverly, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, South Sioux City as well as for NDOT," the statement said.

With Iteris selected to do the traffic study, the next step is a meeting with the steering committee to finalize the scope of the study.

"During this meeting, Iteris will also seek additional input from the steering committee to better understand the project context and stakeholder concerns/interests," the statement from Iteris said.

Iteris anticipates work on the traffic study to start shortly after that meeting.