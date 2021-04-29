Highway connector project starts to move forward

The wheels are turning on a traffic study that must be completed before any planning or construction can begin on a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64.
The City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties are working together to investigate the potential for the connector roadway. But before plans for the connector can begin in earnest, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) needs to see a traffic study.
The traffic study will examine the impact of a connector on traffic in those counties. It will also document potential traffic volumes on the connector itself.
A steering committee comprised of officials from participating municipalities recently selected Iteris, an infrastructure management consulting company, to do the traffic study.
"The initial fee, which could change depending on how we develop the scope, was $23,500, which will be split proportionally between Platte County, the City of Columbus, Butler, Polk and Colfax counties," said Jane Cromwell, the Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant and the acting steering committee chairwoman.
Cromwell said the goal is to start the traffic study process in May and finish up in the fall.
Iteris is based in California, but it's not the first time the company has done work like this in the Midwest or even in the Columbus area.
"One of our recent standout projects is our Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) completed for the City of Columbus, Nebraska," said a statement from Iteris emailed to The Telegram by Iteris' David McClintock on Tuesday.
The statement said Iteris plans to expand the model created for that project in 2018 and use it to study the proposed connector roadway.
Iteris has had an office in Nebraska for more than 15 years and members of the local team will be working on the connector project.
"Local staff are actively working on projects in Omaha and Lincoln, and Iteris staff have recently completed projects in Columbus, Waverly, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, South Sioux City as well as for NDOT," the statement said.
With Iteris selected to do the traffic study, the next step is a meeting with the steering committee to finalize the scope of the study.
"During this meeting, Iteris will also seek additional input from the steering committee to better understand the project context and stakeholder concerns/interests," the statement from Iteris said.
Iteris anticipates work on the traffic study to start shortly after that meeting.
"Iteris does anticipate traffic counts may be conducted at minimal locations to supplement existing traffic data. After traffic data collection, Iteris will review the land use surrounding the proposed 30/64 connector to generate traffic adjacent to the proposed highway," the statement said. "Then Iteris will generate (a model) to forecast how many vehicles currently on existing roadways will utilize the proposed 30/64 connector highway."