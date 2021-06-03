Highway department surfacing projects set for summer

Cromwell noted there may be access problems as there is a housing development south of the school. As such, the department is trying to avoid doing the roadwork in front of those residences’ driveways all at the same time, she said.

In this instance, hot mix asphalt will be beneficial as that material can be driven on right after being placed, Cromwell said, noting that surfacing material such as concrete has to be settled before drivers can travel on it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“After (concrete) is put in, it's got to cure for 10 days before it will tolerate traffic. So hot mix is quick-in and quick-out surfacing,” she said.

Starting June 23, patching will take place south of Humphrey on 460th Street from Highway 81 west to the end of the current asphalt surfacing. The overlay work will be completed the week of July 14.

North of Monroe, patching will start July 5 on 370th Avenue from Highway 22 to 340th Street. Overlay work is expected to be done the week of July 23. Construction will be completed under traffic, so there will be delays.

The next day, on July 6, patching will start on Main Avenue in Duncan, north of the railroad tracks. Overlay work will be completed the week of July 28. Similar to the previous project, there may be delays as construction will take place under traffic.