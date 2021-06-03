Highway department surfacing projects set for summer

Residents and visitors of rural Platte County may notice an increase in road work over the summer as the highway department will be completing multiple projects.
All four will consist of surfacing, Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell noted.
“What the work is going to be … is putting down … hot mix asphalt surfacing,” Cromwell said. “So they'll be patching. In some instances, there'll be grinding and working on the subgrade to make sure that it is solid and prep work. And then they’ll be putting down a course of hot mix.”
The patch crew starts off the projects with the overlay crew coming in next.
“Patching is done from the 14th of June until July 6,” Cromwell said. “Then overlay starts July 5 and goes into the 28th.”
Striping is the last part of the process.
“The striping crew will be, as they finish each one of the sites, they'll come in and paint the center stripe yellow line and the outside white lines,” she added.
The portion of 280th Street that runs from Monastery Road to Shell Creek Elementary School (also known as District 10) will be closed for construction beginning June 14. The part of the 280th Street from Shell Creek east to the Platte County border will be patched with limited traffic. Overlay work is slated for July 5 through July 12.
Cromwell noted there may be access problems as there is a housing development south of the school. As such, the department is trying to avoid doing the roadwork in front of those residences’ driveways all at the same time, she said.
In this instance, hot mix asphalt will be beneficial as that material can be driven on right after being placed, Cromwell said, noting that surfacing material such as concrete has to be settled before drivers can travel on it.
“After (concrete) is put in, it's got to cure for 10 days before it will tolerate traffic. So hot mix is quick-in and quick-out surfacing,” she said.
Starting June 23, patching will take place south of Humphrey on 460th Street from Highway 81 west to the end of the current asphalt surfacing. The overlay work will be completed the week of July 14.
North of Monroe, patching will start July 5 on 370th Avenue from Highway 22 to 340th Street. Overlay work is expected to be done the week of July 23. Construction will be completed under traffic, so there will be delays.
The next day, on July 6, patching will start on Main Avenue in Duncan, north of the railroad tracks. Overlay work will be completed the week of July 28. Similar to the previous project, there may be delays as construction will take place under traffic.
All four of the projects are scheduled to be completed Aug. 2, Cromwell said. This round of roadwork is part of the Platte County Highway Department’s one-year plan.
“Platte County has a long-range pavement, maintenance and replacement program, and it gets rated by the amount of traffic and the current condition of the road,” Cromwell said. “We've got our one- and six-year plan that we do for all grading and bridges and culverts. This project fits into that as well.”
Many of the projects in this year’s one-year plan were delayed from 2020 due to damages caused by the 2019 floods, as noted during a Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting in February. At that meeting, supervisors approved the highway department’s one- and six-year plans.
“One-year basically means we're actively working on,” Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli said in February.
The process for prioritizing projects also includes conversations with crew leaders, input from county supervisors and feedback from their constituents.
"We don't go out and do these things without a full discussion and comparison," Mainelli said during the February meeting.
According to Cromwell, the highway department is asking drivers to travel carefully in construction zones.
“We realize that any construction with any construction comes inconvenience, but to have a smooth, safe roadway after the fact, is worth a week or so,” Cromwell said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.