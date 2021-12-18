Hilgers announces AG run; talks issues facing Nebraska

A state’s attorney general is “critically important” in battling any federal government overreach, according to Nebraska Senator Mike Hilgers.

Hilgers – who is the speaker of the legislature and currently represents District 21 - said the Cornhusker state has such an attorney general in current Nebraska AG Doug Peterson. But when the incumbent recently announced he wasn’t running for reelection, Hilgers said he knew it was vital that someone continue Peterson’s tremendous work.

Earlier this week, Hilgers announced he’s throwing his name in the ring for the Nebraska attorney general office.

“I think the attorney general is the primary principal force for protecting the rule of law and the constitution,” Hilgers told The Telegram Thursday. “You’ve certainly seen that played out over the last year and even longer. … It is critically important to have a strong attorney general fighting those battles. We have had a really strong, good one, Doug Peterson.”

He said such federal overreach has “reached a fever pitch” during the Biden administration.

Fellow State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who represents District 22, said Hilgers has “a lot of talent” and should be the frontrunner for the position.

“He’s done a great job in the legislature and I would support him,” Moser said.

Hilgers has received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Reps Adrian Smith and Don Bacon.

Moser said he’s enjoyed working with Hilgers over the past few years.

“He’s been a good leader in the legislature,” Moser said. “It’ll be different without him. It’ll be a little bit of a vacuum without him there. Nevertheless, it’s a good thing for him. It’s something that fits his skill set.”

Hilgers said the position is like running a large law office. The attorney general has to be involved in large litigations – with complex legal issues - all around the world, he added.

Hilgers has experience in the law field. He said with his background it would help him if elected attorney general.

He started Hilgers Graben law firm, which has offices across the United States, including locations in Lincoln, Omaha, Atlanta, Denver and Dallas. Hilgers attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, receiving a degree in economics before earning his law degree from the University of Chicago.

“I’ve been in federal court in Texas, California and several other places,” Hilgers said. “I’m used to working on malpractice, complex litigation.”

Outside of his background in law, Hilgers said he believes he has a track record in the Nebraska legislature in fighting for the constitution.

Hilgers said supporting law enforcement personnel in today’s environment is vital in the wake of the "defund the police" movement. He added that such talk “undermines their great work.”

On the heels of that, Hilgers said the state needs to reinforce the criminal laws across Nebraska - with an emphasis on smaller communities.

“If you think about child abuse prosecution or human trafficking … that’s really important that the attorney general plays an important role,” he said.

Defending Nebraska water rights is also a key issue, the AG hopeful said.

“Water is one of our most important resources,” Hilgers said. “It’s a scarce resource. It’s one where states have to negotiate and – sometimes – has to fight amongst themselves over water rights. Nebraska has been no stranger to that. Over the coming years and future, I predict there will be more and more fights. I think we need a strong AG who will help defend Nebraska’s water rights for our communities and ag producers.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

