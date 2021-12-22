Hirschbrunner appointed to Platte Institute board of directors

Columbus’ own Dennis Hirschbrunner will now have a say in economic initiatives across the state of Nebraska following a recent appointment.

The longtime resident has been named to the Platte Institute board of directors.

Platte Institute is a nonprofit organization - based in Omaha - whose mission is to advance policies that remove any problems that constrain development and opportunity in Nebraska, according to its website.

“I’m really excited about it because I have the opportunity to have input into a lot of different policy positions that the Platte Institute has taken and is going to take in the future,” Hirschbrunner said, adding he’s looking forward to creating discussion regarding tax policy.

The nonprofit is also endorsing Blueprint Nebraska which is a plan – or framework - to enhance the state economy by attracting and enhancing business investment. Hirschbrunner said Blueprint Nebraska has created several ideas on how to make communities like Columbus an even better place in which to live and work.

“Blueprint Nebraska is a really significant effort by the state to outline Nebraska’s future, economic development, workforce and a whole litany of (other issues),” Hirschbrunner said. “Platte Institute is now a co-sponsor of the implementation of Blueprint Nebraska.”

Hirschbrunner has experience working in Nebraska, mostly in the engineering field which dates back 40 years. He first started with Gilmore & Associates in Columbus, serving over 50 communities in Nebraska and Iowa. He later worked at HDR Engineering which is based in Omaha before retiring.

After his retirement, Hirschbrunner became part of ownership groups for Columbus Bank and Trust Co. – where he’s also a board member – and the Ramada Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center. He also serves on the NTH Consultants board of directors – which is an engineering company in the Detroit area.

Additionally, Hirschbrunner is involved in the community, serving as the vice-chair of the Dean’s Advisory Board of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Engineering, a board member of the Columbus Area Future Fund and a member of Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial Foundation and the Platte County Historical Society.

“Dennis brings so much enthusiasm to our board and a lifetime of literally helping to build communities across Nebraska,” Platte Institute CEO Jim Vokal said. “We’re grateful to have Dennis representing the Columbus area in our leadership and to benefit from his hands-on knowledge for programs like the Blueprint broadband and transportation connectivity initiatives.”

Hirschbrunner said he’s been familiar with the Platte Institute ever since it was created by now-Gov. Pete Ricketts. Additionally, he added he’s known Vokal since he ran for Omaha mayor over a decade ago.

“I’ve known Jim for a long time,” Hirschbrunner said. “I know how he thinks, where his positions are on various tax issues and other key issues for Nebraska. So I’m excited to work with Jim and the other people who work at Platte Institute on a full-time basis. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to participate.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

