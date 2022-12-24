Historic and fresh: Dusters working to modernize and honor historic roots

Dusters, a signature downtown restaurant in Columbus, occupies the former home of the Gottberg Auto Company, a car refurbishment and sales company in the 1800s.

For many years, the building, 2804 13th St., sat unused until Mac Hull, who started Dorothy Lynch, bought it in hopes of keeping the building from being demolished or replaced, according to his daughter, current owner Marilea Hull.

"He liked to buy old buildings, he didn't want to see it torn down so he bought it and sat on it for a very long time, got into a little fight with the city because they wanted to tear it down if he didn't do something with it," Hull said.

He made it into a restaurant and opened in 1995, naming it Dusters after the coats people would wear when driving in the early days of cars. Honoring the former use of the building, Hull said, was important to her father. Motifs of Gottberg Auto can be seen all over, between the car grills on the crown of the building to the large mural in the dining room featuring a car on the prairie.

Hull, who previously worked for Motorola and in corporate accounting for businesses big and small, said her work prepared her to take over Dorothy Lynch and Dusters when her father decided to slow down in 2021. After his passing in 2022, she became the main owner of both.

"People will always come up and give me suggestions and I try to take to heart what makes sense, but the little things are what people notice," Hull said.

New chairs, fixed up banquet spaces and general updates to some things, Hull said, have made the place a little more modern. To match that, she and kitchen manager Matt Marksmeier have been re-evaluating the menu to see what could use a breath of fresh air and what is a classic they can't change.

"For instance, instead of regular burgers, we wanted to do gourmet, add bacon, add cheese, instead of having a standard burger, but keep the favorites," Hull said.

When she mentions this, she said, she gets feedback about what not to remove, which is why she has been doing a lot of research and analysis on customer favorites.

"I get 'don't get rid of the jalopy wings, don't get rid of the lahvosh' so we're doing a big analysis on what sells so we don't get rid of favorites, but make the menu smaller," Hull said.

Marksmeier said that, in his 16 years at Dusters, the menu is the biggest thing that has changed, many things have come and gone and he and the kitchen staff are always working to try something new. Potentially, he'd like to see more collaboration with the brewery side.

"I want to start bringing beer meals back, small sociable events where we can push our creativity with our foods and our beers," Marksmeier said.

Marksmeier, who formerly worked with the brewing, said burgers are one of the things he wants to focus on, making them more appealing because diners eat with their eyes first.

"I want to switch up the burger, obviously want a bigger size, I want to do like a brioche bun, it adds something," Marksmeier said. "It's not fancy, I don't want a 24 karat bun. I want it to look nice, something that looks appealing."

Hull said that while she does have plans, they will take some time as she figures out the best way to do them efficiently and in a way that doesn't change Dusters' identity.

"It's fun because there's a lot of potential. It takes a lot of time, a lot of time having both companies, but it's also very interesting. No two days are the same and there's a lot of potential in both companies," Hull said.