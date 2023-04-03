History, it can be said, is always moving. In the case of the Bus-eum, that's a very literal expression.

On April 7, from 1-5 p.m. Columbus area residents will have the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind traveling exhibit, courtesy of the Columbus Public Library through a grant from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

Originally devised by Dr. Michael Luick-Thrams, the BUS-eum features pieces of Midwestern history from the world wars, German refugees, the Ku Klux Klan, the Cow Wars and many other topics. This time around, it will also feature a new twist on its usual topics.

"There are two exhibits, one inside and one outside. The original exhibit was 20 years ago when I created the BUS-eum and we always did historical exhibits about little-known stories in the Midwest, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota," Luick-Thrams said.

In addition to showing the past of the Midwest, this time around, thanks to the help of some students from Germany, Luick-Thrams will also be discussing climate change and how the Midwest can make an impact in that arena, in a forum-like setting.

"I realized that we have bigger problems than the roots of racism but our planet is on fire. So what can we do? As long as this is the case, I can't see continuing telling the story of the past," Luick-Thrams said. "What's more important is that we can eat, breathe and live with each other. So I said to my students 'I'll give you the use of my bus, you make it happen.'"

The portion about climate change, titled "Heartland’s Future: How Might We Live Together on a Changing Planet?" will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. followed by a section titled "Cow Wars Farmers Rebellions" from 3-4 p.m.

Bruno Ronny Fischer, one of the guides, said that the project features several students from Erfurt, where Luick-Thrams is a professor. The climate change discussion, Fischer said, is a different take for the exhibit, but one that Luick-Thrams and the team decided was vital.

"He said it's a new perspective, our big problem is climate change. We have our history but we have to figure out our own way to fix climate change and change history in our own individual lives," Fischer said.

Verena Herolde, another one of the student-tour guides, said the climate change discussion is meant to be a two-way discussion. They don't want to talk at attendees, but with them and try to figure out solutions that benefit the earth and its inhabitants.

"We do not just want to lecture, we want an exchange with people from here. Outside we have panels with topics like food, agriculture, transport and on other panels have ideas on how to solve them or how life is now and what we can do," Herolde said. "More so, we want to have conversations about ideas, think about our own lives and come into exchange with people."

More information on the BUS-eum can be found at traces.org/tour/ and more information on Heartland's Future can be found at heartlandsfuture.com/