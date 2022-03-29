 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting the stage

  • Updated
  • 0
Director Celeste Ditter teaches Columbus Middle School students the basics of makeup on Tuesday during a dress rehearsal for 'Moana Jr.' The production will be held at 7 p.m. on April 1 and 2 at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at CMS.

 Hannah Schrodt

