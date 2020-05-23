Hoesing elected to girl scout board

This is to show the girls in the program that they can also be leaders.

"We love to have strong women leaders on our board of directors," Peterson said. "There are so many boards across the country that are male-dominated. By bringing in strong women to our board it shows that we’re leading the way and showing people that women can be in the board room and take charge and lead boards too."

Out of the 22 board members on the Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska, 20 of them are women.

Hoesing will also be one of the few board members not originally from Nebraska.

"In addition, it’s so exciting to have people from different parts of the state to represent our girls, because our girls are all over the state," Peterson said. "She can come in and represent the voice of the girls in the northeastern part of the state. It’s great to have that diversity of voice and perspective on the board."

While on the board, Hoesing will be responsible for overseeing the organization's CEO, making sure they abide by their mission, guide during strategic planning and approve major capital expenses.

On top of being elected to the board, Hoesing wants girls in the community to know that any girl can get involved and there is something in scouting for everyone.