Holiday happenings

With Christmas and Thanksgiving creeping ever closer, many area businesses, organizations and groups have holiday festivities planned, from soup dinners to tree sales, Christmas craft fairs and much more.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Columbus has many activities and sights during this time of year and something for everyone.

"Columbus during the holidays is such a fun place to be. We have a beautifully lit Downtown Square, Santa by a cozy fireplace in his cabin and a classic historical downtown perfect for strolling, sipping and shopping. There truly is something good for everyone in our community," McNeil said.

Nov. 26-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively, Center 30 Mall will hold Turkeyfest, a feature of local vendors, crafters and businesses leading up to the holiday season after Thanksgiving.

Also on Nov. 26, Micek's Bar will host a Christmas-themed scavenger hunt, from 2-7 p.m. at $20 a player with as large a team as can fit in a vehicle. Half the proceeds will go to the Holiday Spirit Co-op.

December 1, St. Anthony's Home and School will hold its annual Tour of Homes, where residents deck their homes for the holiday season and participants take a tour of homes and the school itself. Tickets are $18 and can be bought at Salon.cek, St. Anthony's School or Urban Farm Boutique.

December 3, the Aquatic Center will hold a Dive and Movie featuring "Home Alone" from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

On Dec. 4, Scotus Central Catholic School will hold its annual craft boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 100 vendors. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students in first through sixth grades.

The Eagles Auxiliary will host a Ladies' Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 6 at The Eagles Club, featuring "Yer Mom's Comedy Show," preceded by a local shopping event from 4-6:45 p.m., a light dinner and dessert at 6:45 p.m., and the comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $25. Proceeds go to Alzheimer's research and The Band of The Strong.

On Dec. 9, Santa Claus will stop in Platte Center at the Platte Center Auditorium for a holiday light show and performance by the Lakeview High School Band. At 6 p.m., Santa Claus will ride in on a firetruck and accept letters.

American Legion Post 84 will host the Sharing the Magic Festival of Trees at the American Legion building on Dec. 9 and 10, from 12-8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., respectively. There will be a soup supper to follow on Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. Part of the soup dinner is also a chili cook-off. Trees in the festival of trees will be raffled off and proceeds will benefit Grace, a local youth with osteosarcoma, whose favorite holiday is Christmas.

Dec. 10-11, Center 30 Mall will host their 22nd annual Christmas Rush, a holiday market event featuring local crafters and businesses, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11.

On Dec. 11 from 3-5 p.m., Columbus Parks and Recreation will hold a candy cane hunt at Glur Park. Similar to an Easter egg hunt, the park will be filled with candy canes for participants to find. The event is bring-your-own-bag and Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Betsy Eckhardt advises getting there at 3 p.m. so kids don't see the candy canes being hidden.

"We suggest parents keep the Christmas magic alive for their kids and don't show up before 3 p.m." Eckhardt said. "It's just like an Easter egg hunt, where there are tons of candy canes put all over the park by Santa and his elves and they (children) go and try to find as many as possible."

December 17, the Aquatic Center will hold its holiday-themed Coral's Classes, with holiday treats and games. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Also on Dec. 17, Ag Park will host a craft fair of their own from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a split-the-pot drawing. Photos with the Clauses are $5.

Santa will be in his house in Frankfort Square every Thursday between Nov. 26 and Dec. 18 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

For New Year's Eve, the Pulaski Dance Hall in Duncan will hold a New Year Dance Party featuring a performance by The Harmony Boys. Entry is a free-will donation the event will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and proceeds will benefit the Holy Name Society.

McNeil added that there are so many activities planned in this holiday season that it's difficult to pick which one is her favorite.

"Live music, holiday open houses, the Miracle on 13th Street event, the festival of trees, craft and vendor shows and holiday meals make us a wonderful place to visit," McNeil said.