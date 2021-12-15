Holy Family/St. Francis secure one act state victory

When the Holy Family/St. Francis one act team finished its performance at state last week, co-coach Tina Schumacher had tears running down her face.

In Schumacher’s opinion, it was the students' best performance of the season.

The judges seemed to agree. Later that day, Holy Family/St. Francis secured 178 out of 180 possible points which helped the team win the Class D1 Play Production Championship.

It was first year that the two high schools - Holy Family in Lindsay and St. Francis in Humphrey - formed a co-op for one act after the two institutes' fine arts programs combined.

It was St. Francis’ first state title and first state appearance since 2018, while Holy Family qualified for state two years ago.

“Just getting to state in one act is really, really hard,” Schumacher said of winning state. “There’s just so, so much talent in the area and there are so many talented programs so just (qualifying) is incredible to get the green light and perform one more time.

“Then you go to state, the competition just bumps up. It goes to the next level or two or three on some occasions. So it just makes you go, ‘Wow! Thank you, God! Thank you for the gifts and talents of these kids and they are willing to put in the time and the effort.’”

Holy Family/St. Francis performed “Under a Cavern Sky” which was written by co-coach Vitoria Wiese. The play is about “hope during times of despair,” Schumacher said.

The story sees Henry Casper – played by Seth Wiese, who won outstanding male performer at state – who moves his family to California to take part in silver mining during the 1860s. However, Casper doesn’t fit in with other miners. Matters turn for the worse when his family visits him at the mine and the cave experiences a cave in, trapping them inside.

Although they are trapped, Casper “continues to encourage them to never despair,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher said the students went all out for their last performance, so much so that the St. Francis coach herself contributed by creating side effects of a pickaxe hitting rock off stage. It was the first and only time she added that touch, she said.

It wasn’t the only final edition to the play, Schumacher said.

“Up until that morning the other coaches and I were putting in details,” she said. “(We said to students), ‘If you could just look this way at this one time.’ That was the morning (before state) as we were running over the play. They put all of that in.”

Additionally, co-coaches Kristin Catterson and Tim Wiese – who along with crew members built and painted the set which included a cave-in – were instrumental, Schumacher said.

What makes the win all the more remarkable is that the majority of the students are underclassmen, Schumacher said. There were just three performers who were juniors while the only seniors on the team were crew members, she added. Even out of the three juniors, only one of them had major acting experience, Schumacher said.

“The vast majority of our kids were freshmen and sophomores,” Schumacher said. “… When we got to state, they did everything we asked of them.”

St. Francis sophomore Emma Classen – who played the miner, Tony - said she was excited to see the team’s dedication pay off at state.

“We put in so much work this season,” she said. “We improved so much. It was really, really great to just win, especially because our team is so young.”

Meanwhile, Callaway finished as the runners-up at state while Leigh placed third. Harvard, Stapleton and Central Valley took fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Schumacher reiterated the one act team's accomplishment was a credit to the students’ hard work.

“It was phenomenal,” said Schumacher. “It was a great group of kids.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

