The 2023 Columbus Home Builders Show will see a slightly different arena but is still set to be the perfect place for those looking to do home projects to make connections.

The show will be held this weekend at Platte County Agricultural Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.

“It'll be up in the club room this year because of the casino work down below,” said Columbus Home Builders Association President Steve Long.

The show, which will see roughly 50 vendors, will run from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The cost to enter is $5, and kids aged 12 and younger get in for free if accompanied by an adult.

Due to the show being held upstairs at Ag Park, there will be multiple entrances people can use.

“There'll be an entrance on the west side, and using the steps to get up,” Long said. “If you go in south side, you'll have an option of using the steps to go up or you'll have an elevator.”

The home builders show provides the opportunity for those interested in tackling home projects to make connections with people in the field. Long encouraged people to attend, even if they are just thinking about a project that won’t be done for another year or two.

“It gives you a chance to talk face to face with the vendors or the people instead of just trying to go through a phone book and call people,” Long said. “You might get a better idea that way. And you get to see the product out there right now. There's a lot of stuff that changes every year, new stuff comes out, different things. “

Levi Abbott, past president of the Columbus Home Builders Association, agreed.

“We'd really like all the people that are renting, buying or already own their home to get to know our members and the other people that serve them,” Abbott said. “If they have work to do today, tomorrow or next year, they know and trust people to get ideas for what they might do to improve their quality of life.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Columbus Home Builders Association, which provides scholarships.

“We pick different things every year … last year we did a lot with SkillsUSA, as far as helping the kids get to Grand Island and … support the costs of them going,” Long said.

Long said last year’s event had gone well.

“We had a lot of good comments on it,” Long said. “Coming off of COVID year, before when we didn't have one, it actually went pretty good. Most vendors had a good response, which is what they want. It's more about quality than quantity of people (coming) through.”

Abbott added the organization serves the community well.

“Members, contractors, they live and work in this community and people that own their homes or are thinking about owning a home, you need to have a place to live that they like and love. We just simply put those two together,” Abbott said.

Long said he hopes to see a good amount of people this weekend.

“With the economy and everything like it is, you just don't know what to expect as far as that goes,” Long said. “People are busy, the builders that I talked (to) around (the area) are busy. I’m thinking there's a lot of interest in doing things.”

Abbott noted the Columbus Home Builders Association is looking forward to the show.

“We're just excited about Columbus doing great things and we are so fortunate to be a part of it,” Abbott said. “There's other places in the country that are not Columbus and they're not doing as well and I'm just optimistic and it's a good place to live right now.”