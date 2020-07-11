Home is where the heart is: Urkoski invests back in the Columbus community

“He is just a great volunteer to work with,” Beliz said. “Whatever he says he’s going to do, he’ll get it done.”

With Urkoski and his wife being Columbus natives who came back to the area in which they grew up, Beliz considers the Urkoski family as a great example of what Nebraska needs.

“It’s fantastic that Adam and Mandy moved back,” Belitz said.

As a father himself, Urkoski is passionate about serving as treasurer for the board of Youth and Families for Christ (YFC).

YFC provides a wide range of opportunities for Columbus youth, such as Bible studies, weekly youth groups at Columbus High and Lakeview, outreach for youth facing adversity and a program for teen mothers who may not have support from home.

“We do whatever it takes to help kids whether the kids are looking for some guidance or some help. Obviously, there’s a ton of different situations, kids need differing levels of help so there’s a lot of different services that YFC provides,” Urkoski said.

He became involved with YFC when the program first started when Urkoski was in high school. What started as a weekly Bible study at school has since grown into a full-fledged organization that provides a wide array of outreach and help to kids.