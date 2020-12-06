HOME ON THE RANGE: Platte County woman takes pride in raising family on the farm

Having grown up on a farm south of Kearney, Crystal Klug of Columbus has circled back to her roots.
“I was a small-town kid, I thought I would live in a big city and do all the big city things. But I found out quickly that that wasn’t for me,” said Klug, wearing a blue hoodie and jeans while sitting in her kitchen during an interview in early November.
Klug and her husband, Beau, met in college at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln while participating on a livestock judging team. They married in December 2007, during which time Klug moved to her husband’s family farm in Columbus.
Beau is a fourth-generation farmer and the third generation to reside in their home, which overlooks the farm. The Klugs have row crops and raise cattle, the same as the farm operation Crystal Klug grew up with. Beau’s father, Jim, also has a trucking business.
“There’s always something to do and keep busy,” Crystal Klug said. “The thing that takes up the most of our time is the cattle, but on our farm, it works well because my husband loves the cattle and my brother-in-law, Reece (Klug), he enjoys the farming side and he’s really passionate about soil health and all of the things that go into raising a good quality crop. I feel like it works well here.”
Klug noted the different responsibilities that farmers’ wives can have in the agriculture business.
“We all play a different role and … some people are awesome and run the combine and grain cart and all of that and others play a more supportive role,” Klug said. “There are very different facets of farmers’ wives and in agriculture.”
Klug takes on a supportive role in her family, mainly seeing to the needs of their three children, Briggs, 10; Gentry, 8; and Coy, 5. She also runs any errands needed.
“I’m not out there in the grain cart doing all that or out with the cattle, but I know that I still, within our family, I take care of anything that has to do with the kids and house,” she said.
During harvest, she focuses on making good, homemade meals for the men in her family to give them something to look forward to at the end of a long day.
“That’s really important to me because I know that harvest can be monotonous, so I try to give the guys something to look forward to. I put a lot of time and energy into (it),” Klug said.
Klug’s children have chores on the farm, including taking care of two bucket calves named Brownie and Smoke.
“It’s good for kids to have responsibility … it teaches them a lot about life in general. They’re very good at making sure their chores are done,” she said.
The Klug kids are mainly in charge of feeding the calves, pigs when the family has them and assisting with other simple farm operations.
“When Grandpa and Reece aren’t here, I usually help him (my Dad) pen and get cattle out of pens. I help him with cattle even if Grandpa and Reece are here,” Briggs said, noting that he especially likes driving the 4-wheeler.
Gentry and Coy also mentioned the 4-wheeler as a favorite activity on the farm. Klug said the kids are supervised when using equipment as it can be dangerous.
“The older (Briggs) gets, the more responsible he gets, which is good,” Klug said. “But we’re always very conscious because farming is so dangerous… so there’s only a certain amount of things they can do. The more they show responsibility, the more that they’ll get.”
This upcoming year will be Gentry’s first year in 4-H, meaning she’ll be able to show pigs at the Platte County Fair. She said that she’ll “probably like it.”
The three kids enjoy harvest time as they can help drive farming equipment, such as the combine or grain cart.
“There’s a lot of advantages that kids in the city don’t have - like you can just easily walk out any day and go check your calves and everything and drive the 4-wheeler if your dad tells you to. But the people that live in town, they can’t really do that every day,” Briggs said.
An important understanding of growing up on the farm is "as long as the family is healthy and safe, the farm comes first," Klug noted.
Support Local Journalism
“Livestock has to eat 365 days a year, and I think just having the understanding that my kids don’t open Christmas presents until all the cattle are fed and they come first,” she said. “I think it’s important to have patience and just the understanding that if you live on a farm, we all have to play our part...”
Klug is known outside of the farm as a leader Silver Star 4-H Club, along with her husband, a volunteer for her kids’ school – Christ Lutheran School – and a volunteer with CommonGround.
CommonGround, said Klug, is a group of farm women who serve as a source of information about how and where food is grown to help stop misconceptions about agriculture.
“That’s something I’m really passionate about … people are removed from the farm and they fear what they don’t understand and more people don’t understand how their food is grown,” she said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of fear of buying food and food choices.”
Klug oftentimes speaks about agriculture during CommonGround’s standing spot on KLON’s Pure Nebraska program. She previously drove to Lincoln to shoot the segment at the TV station’s studio, but now interviews via Zoom.
“We just want people to know that farmers are good people and we’re human and we care about our land and our livestock because we live here, too,” Klug said.
Klug and her husband have been involved with 4-H for 13 years. She said it’s a program they value as they both grew up in 4-H. They can often be seen at the Platte County and state fairs.
“Now that we have three kids, we want to show them that giving back to your community, being service-oriented is important and if you’re going to complain about something, you had best figure out a way to help make it better. It’s just kind of our motto,” Klug said.
Klug has liked being with the organization as she enjoys getting to know the kids and getting her kids involved.
“It’s fun to watch the kids grow through 4-H and be confident with their projects and life in general,” she said. “That’s been really rewarding, the families we’ve been able to get to know better and their kids. There’s a lot of great kids out there.”
This year, 4-H has looked different thanks to the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Klug said she hopes that the 4-H meetings can start back up in the new year, even if participants have to wear masks and be spread out.
“We had a fair, we had a state fair; it was different, but we had it,” Klug said. “In the fall time, we kind of take a break from 4-H and start it in January. We’ll see what that looks like.”
Jill Goedeken, extension educator and assistant 4-H coordinator for the Platte County Extension Office, said Klug is a great asset to the 4-H program.
“Crystal always tries to find the best 4-H activities for her members,” Goedeken said.
Also, Goedeken noted, the Klugs were an integral part of establishing a kids activity section at the Platte County Fair to keep young ones entertained the Saturday of the fair. The games are agriculturally focused.
Outside of her family life and volunteer efforts, Klug was also lending a hand behind the scenes during the 2019 floods which wretched havoc on the farming community, Goedeken said. Klug served meals to both those impacted by the flood and those helping the affected.
“She’s always willing to help out in any way,” Goedeken said.
Coming back to her roots is no regret for Klug, who thinks her children will benefit greatly from being raised on a farm that has been in her husband’s family for so long.
“There’s this bush out in front of the house and it blooms in the springtime and it’s so beautiful. It’s got these raspberry blooms and I think it’s so cool. I always think of his grandma, I never met her, but I always think of his grandma when it blooms … just enjoy the nostalgia of things being passed down.”
Having pride in their work and their land allows Crystal and Beau Klug to set a good example for their children and future grandchildren.
“It’s still keeping in mind past generations and looking forward to future generations and their kids,” Crystal Klug said. “That’s why taking care of our land and our livestock is so important – hopefully, eventually, we’ll be able to pass it on to our kids if farming is their passion. We’re so thankful that our kids get to grow up here.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
