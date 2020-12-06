HOME ON THE RANGE: Platte County woman takes pride in raising family on the farm

Klug and her husband have been involved with 4-H for 13 years. She said it’s a program they value as they both grew up in 4-H. They can often be seen at the Platte County and state fairs.

“Now that we have three kids, we want to show them that giving back to your community, being service-oriented is important and if you’re going to complain about something, you had best figure out a way to help make it better. It’s just kind of our motto,” Klug said.

Klug has liked being with the organization as she enjoys getting to know the kids and getting her kids involved.

“It’s fun to watch the kids grow through 4-H and be confident with their projects and life in general,” she said. “That’s been really rewarding, the families we’ve been able to get to know better and their kids. There’s a lot of great kids out there.”

This year, 4-H has looked different thanks to the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic. Klug said she hopes that the 4-H meetings can start back up in the new year, even if participants have to wear masks and be spread out.

“We had a fair, we had a state fair; it was different, but we had it,” Klug said. “In the fall time, we kind of take a break from 4-H and start it in January. We’ll see what that looks like.”