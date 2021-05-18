Home sweet home: Let's work to help bring graduates back to our communities

‘Tis the season…for graduation. This season is an annual reminder of the need for all of us to invite young people stay or return to their hometowns in greater Nebraska. Clearly, we shouldn’t wait until graduation day to make that invitation, but it should certainly be a goal of every one of us that no Nebraska child leaves high school without being invited home multiple times.

The need has never been clearer. There are stories everyday about workforce shortages in Nebraska. Everything from restaurants and retail to manufacturing and construction are all short of talent in Nebraska. The unfortunate fact is that every one of those unfilled jobs is a lost opportunity for the person, for the employer and for the community. The good news is that the opportunity doesn’t need to be lost forever.

I would go a little further and say, in fact, the stage is set for us to grab those opportunities at a higher rate than we’ve experienced in Nebraska in our lifetimes. What are the factors that lead me to that conclusion? I’ll just give you three (there are plenty more):

Today’s youth will want what we have. As I’ve mentioned before, the Nebraska Community Foundation survey of Nebraska high school students shows clearly that many of them want to live in a small town, including their own hometown. But they need to be invited!