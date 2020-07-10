Homemade mask donations needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital is in need of homemade mask donations, as anyone who enters the facility is required to wear one.

Masks would be for visitor use.

The donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at CCH’s South Campus, 3005 19th St., at the east entrance. The masks will be laundered by the hospital before being distributed to visitors.

Those wanting to donate should contact Dorothy Bybee, vice president of nursing and patient care services, at dabybee@columbushosp.org or 402-562-4745. There are specific patterns to be followed in order to meet CCH standards.

“Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has been truly blessed with the outpouring of homemade masks made in the community. These masks have been provided to visitors, staff and others. We appreciate the seamstresses that have banded together to make these beautiful masks,” Bybee said.

“We are once again in need of cloth masks. The masks should use contrasting material to differentiate the inside from the outside of the masks. If someone is in need of a pattern and specifications, please contact me. Once again, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the masks that have been provided.”