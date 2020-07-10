Homemade mask donations needed

Columbus Community Hospital is in need of homemade mask donations, as anyone who enters the facility is required to wear one.
Masks would be for visitor use.
The donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at CCH’s South Campus, 3005 19th St., at the east entrance. The masks will be laundered by the hospital before being distributed to visitors.
Those wanting to donate should contact Dorothy Bybee, vice president of nursing and patient care services, at dabybee@columbushosp.org or 402-562-4745. There are specific patterns to be followed in order to meet CCH standards.
“Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has been truly blessed with the outpouring of homemade masks made in the community. These masks have been provided to visitors, staff and others. We appreciate the seamstresses that have banded together to make these beautiful masks,” Bybee said.
“We are once again in need of cloth masks. The masks should use contrasting material to differentiate the inside from the outside of the masks. If someone is in need of a pattern and specifications, please contact me. Once again, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the masks that have been provided.”
CCH noted that it has been impressed with community members in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as many individuals, nonprofits, private companies and others have reached out to support the hospital.
Humphrey Public School posted on its Facebook page that the school is need of volunteers to make masks for students and staff. Anyone wanting to help is asked to call the school.
CCH encourages residents to continue following safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, staying at home and limiting contact with others.
COVID-19 is typically spread from person to person through respiratory droplets which are produced when people cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can travel 6 feet, hence the 6-foot social distancing guideline.
“For this reason, it’s very important for everyone to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people and wear masks in public,” CCH said in a press release. “Masks are an extra layer of protection that trap these respiratory droplets and prevent them from traveling into the air and onto other people.”
The hospital emphasizes that an individual wearing a mask stops the potential spread of COVID-19 to others around them; people can spread the virus before they develop symptoms.
Those older than 2-years-old are encouraged to wear masks or cloth face coverings in public, the CDC says, including at places such as pharmacies, grocery stores or gas stations where social distancing is hard to enforce.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.