Homolka earns county court judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District

With a position that meets “the most vulnerable population,” Lynelle Homolka said she believes her new role as county court judge will provide her a chance for that.
Recently, Homolka, who’s been the lead Merrick County attorney since 2011, was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the role for the Fifth District. She’ll be sworn in on Friday.
She will oversee 11 counties, including Platte, Butler and Colfax.
“It’s truly humbling and it’s definitely an honor to be appointed by Gov. Ricketts,” Homolka said. “… With county court, it’s an opportunity to serve the most vulnerable population.”
She said that area includes cases of abuse and neglect or parents who are suffering from addiction.
Homolka, 46, has expertise in working with that part of the population as she’s spent 20 years practicing criminal and juvenile law.
While with the Merrick County Attorney’s Office, she was also the Central Nebraska Youth Services administrator. Before that, she was the deputy county attorney in Hall County for about 10 years.
She said while with Hall County she gained invaluable courtroom experience, which included multiple high-level felony trials, in addition to misdemeanor and traffic cases.
“It certainly has given me the experience I need to take the next step in my career,” Homolka said.
She added her current job at Merrick County allowed her to handle the administrative parts but also allowed different responsibilities, like serving on several boards.
“It definitely made me well-rounded,” Homolka said. “I handled just about everything, not just criminal and juvenile (cases).”
A new county court judge is selected whenever one resigns, retires, passes away or is removed from office. The vacancy then falls under the jurisdiction of a judicial nominating commission, Nebraska Supreme Court Public Information Officer Janet Bancroft said in a Monday email to the Telegram.
The selection committee is made up of four Nebraska State Bar Association attorneys, four non-lawyers appointed by the governor and a non-voting Supreme Court justice substituted as the chairperson. The commission will hold a public hearing to interview candidates - which in the Fifth District vacancy case were Homolka and three other nominees.
The group then submits the names of at least two qualified attorneys for the governor to select.
In this case, Ricketts appointed a county court judge who has worked with her community.
Homolka was part of commissions and boards, including the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children, the Nebraska County Attorneys Association and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force.
Homolka has also helped local kids in her area.
She served as a mock trial judge for the Nebraska Bar Association, a volunteer coach for volleyball and basketball clubs and assisted with the Merrick County Youth Council.
Homolka is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff. The incoming judge said she knows her predecessor was treasured in the community.
“She was obviously well-respected so these are big shoes that I have the opportunity to fill,” Homolka said. “I have a lot of respect for the judges that serve the district currently not only in the county court position but the district court position. … They’re great people who I look forward to working with.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.