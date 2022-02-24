Honor your favorite health care provider through Care Champion

To care is to show concern, attentiveness, regard and respect. A champion is an advocate, winner and defender.. When you put those two words together, “care champion” explicitly describes the health care providers who care for our hospital patients daily, 24/7 year-round.

Columbus Community Hospital introduced the Care Champion program in 2009.

On occasion, various individuals may have particularly enhanced your hospital experience. A sincere thank-you can go a long way, but you may want to do more. The Care Champion program allows you to honor specific doctors, nurses, therapists or other caregivers who touched your life or the life of your loved one.

Through the Care Champion program, you can send your caregiver a message of appreciation and a financial gift that will be directed to the CCH Foundation.

When patients leave our hospital, staff provide them with a folder of valuable information, including an envelope with the Care Champion information.

The process is very simple: Fill in the name(s) of the caregiver(s) you would like to recognize, along with your message on the enclosed card. Return the Care Champion card to the foundation. Our staff ensures those caregivers are honored and recognized before their peers; they receive a Care Champion pin to symbolize their commitment to exceptional patient care. The foundation will use your monetary gift to support the hospital.

Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve. Our vision is to compassionately deliver the state’s highest quality patient care.

Do you know a Care Champion? Let them know!

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

