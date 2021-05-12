Honoring frontline heroes: Sertoma Club puts up American flags outside CCH

The stars and stripes will proudly be on display today outside of Columbus Community Hospital.

The Columbus Sertoma Club was scheduled to place eight American flags outside of CCH Wednesday morning (weather permitting) as a way to recognize local health care workers for how they’ve helped the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Collectively, it’s just our way of saying thank you,” Columbus Sertoma Club Treasurer Deb Loseke said. “Just because of what our local health care workers have done through the pandemic for the health of the community.”

Loseke said group members were discussing ways they could recognize health care workers in the area during a meeting when a member suggested taking inspiration from the club's flag program. That effort sees club members place 470 flags throughout the Columbus community nine times a year on selected holidays and days of recognition, such as on the National Day of Prayer, Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. This June, Sertoma is also putting up 50 flags at the site of the upcoming Cattlemen’s Ball at special request.