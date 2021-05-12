Honoring frontline heroes: Sertoma Club puts up American flags outside CCH

The stars and stripes will proudly be on display today outside of Columbus Community Hospital.
The Columbus Sertoma Club was scheduled to place eight American flags outside of CCH Wednesday morning (weather permitting) as a way to recognize local health care workers for how they’ve helped the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Collectively, it’s just our way of saying thank you,” Columbus Sertoma Club Treasurer Deb Loseke said. “Just because of what our local health care workers have done through the pandemic for the health of the community.”
Loseke said group members were discussing ways they could recognize health care workers in the area during a meeting when a member suggested taking inspiration from the club's flag program. That effort sees club members place 470 flags throughout the Columbus community nine times a year on selected holidays and days of recognition, such as on the National Day of Prayer, Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. This June, Sertoma is also putting up 50 flags at the site of the upcoming Cattlemen’s Ball at special request.
"Their ability to adapt to deliver excellent COVID-19 emergency response, provide and adapt virus testing and assist in the charge in administering the vaccine has been truly phenomenal. We are grateful for their outstanding care and services they have provided to our club members, families, friends, coworkers and community members," the Columbus Sertoma Club said in a provided statement about Wednesday's special recognition for health care workers. "We have seen countless examples, throughout the last 14 months, of outstanding selflessness and dedication to ensure the safety of our community throughout unprecedented times, for which no one was prepared."
CCH President and CEO Michael Hansen said Sertoma taking some time to recognize area health care workers was a nice gesture.
“We’re very appreciative to be honored by Sertoma,” Hansen said. “Our team has worked very hard; it’s been really stressful.”
Hansen said CCH has served more than 325 COVID-19-positive patients in negative air pressure rooms since Feb. 27, 2020. That’s on top of helping operate a TestNebraska COVID-19 testing location, taking care of everyday patients and maintaining normal services. Additionally, CCH has proceeded with a large construction project on campus that remains on schedule.
The CCH leader said doctors, nurses and everyone else in health care have sacrificed time with family to be at the hospital to make sure patients have been cared for and things operate smoothly. It has not been easy, he noted.
Hansen said he would encourage anyone who isn’t already vaccinated to do so. As more and more people get vaccinated, he said he hopes everyone can push past the pandemic.
“We’re optimistic and hopeful we can get to a new normal,” he said.
The Columbus Sertoma Club’s purpose is service to mankind by meeting the needs of communities through volunteer efforts. It aims to improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.
As for the flags, Loseke said she hopes they’ll remind local health care workers that their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
“(We hope) they know they’re appreciated and very important to our community,” Loseke said. “We appreciate all the excellent health care they provide our community. We hope they feel appreciated by seeing the flags.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.