Honoring graduates: CPS, Lakeview plan for late commencement ceremonies

CPS plans to host a traditional or alternative graduation at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 in the high school gym, assuming the Directed Health Measures have been lifted prior to July 17.

If the DHM restrictions have not changed sufficiently enough to hold a traditional ceremony, the district will host an alternative ceremony that is limited to graduates and their parents (a group of 1,000 people or less).

Under these scenarios, CPS will hold a graduation rehearsal at 10 a.m. July 31 in the East Gym (more details will be shared by Hiebner with parents and seniors at a later date). Caps and gowns would be picked up at this time. Those that do not attend the rehearsal will be ineligible to attend the ceremony. Those that do plan to participate in the graduation ceremony are asked to contact their school counselor by July 17.

If DHM restrictions remain strict by July 17, CPS will proceed with a virtual graduation ceremony that would be live-streamed over the internet. Seniors that would like to be considered as a speaker for the ceremony are asked to record a video of their speech to Ms. Wallin by May 8 (speeches must be no more than two minutes long).

It’s hard telling what will happen in the coming months, but Loeffelholz said the district owed it to its graduates to at least try to have a ceremony.