Honoring graduates: CPS, Lakeview plan for late commencement ceremonies

The two public school districts in Columbus are taking a “better late than never approach” when it comes to hosting graduation ceremonies this year.
Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools recently announced tentative plans to each host a ceremony of some kind this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic throughout the state and nation forced the closure of district buildings for the remainder of the year. With that and Directed Health Measures limiting crowd gatherings in effect locally and throughout Nebraska, the local school districts have transitioned to digital curriculum and, in some cases, Zoom video conferencing to interact with students.
But seniors have especially been on the minds of both school districts’ leadership teams during this time. The spring sports and activities calendar is effectively canceled and students are working remotely, but they were unwilling to let graduation come and go.
In the case of Columbus Public, it has 337 high school seniors in its Class of 2020.
“It’s a once in a lifetime event,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said of high school graduation on Wednesday morning over a Zoom video conference session. “You only graduate from high school one time, so we want to try to provide our seniors that experience if at all possible.”
Loeffelholz, along with CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson, Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner and a few other high school staff members, outlined a contingency plan with multiple scenarios.
CPS plans to host a traditional or alternative graduation at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 in the high school gym, assuming the Directed Health Measures have been lifted prior to July 17.
If the DHM restrictions have not changed sufficiently enough to hold a traditional ceremony, the district will host an alternative ceremony that is limited to graduates and their parents (a group of 1,000 people or less).
Under these scenarios, CPS will hold a graduation rehearsal at 10 a.m. July 31 in the East Gym (more details will be shared by Hiebner with parents and seniors at a later date). Caps and gowns would be picked up at this time. Those that do not attend the rehearsal will be ineligible to attend the ceremony. Those that do plan to participate in the graduation ceremony are asked to contact their school counselor by July 17.
If DHM restrictions remain strict by July 17, CPS will proceed with a virtual graduation ceremony that would be live-streamed over the internet. Seniors that would like to be considered as a speaker for the ceremony are asked to record a video of their speech to Ms. Wallin by May 8 (speeches must be no more than two minutes long).
It’s hard telling what will happen in the coming months, but Loeffelholz said the district owed it to its graduates to at least try to have a ceremony.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Loeffelholz said. “Our parents and our seniors, they want some closure on this and want to be able to celebrate. We initially thought about some kind of virtual graduation on May 17, but I put myself in the shoes of the parents. If I had a senior, I would want to see them graduate. So, I think this is the right step.”
Like CPS, Lakeview also has worked to make sure its seniors are able to celebrate their graduation in some form. Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas, other district administration, the Board of Education and members of the Lakeview Graduation Committee collaborated to come up with the plan after reviewing responses of a survey from senior students.
“The purpose of multiple plans is to be nimble not knowing what the public health situation will be this summer,” Plas said. “If ‘Plan A’ will not work, we will move to ‘Plan B’, if that doesn’t work we will shift to ‘Plan C’ and so on …”
Lakeview’s plans are contingent on the Directed Health Measures allowing a mass gathering of 250 people in Platte County. The 250-person limit allows Lakeview to continue with a graduation ceremony, but it will be limited to parents and guardians only, Plas noted. If the DHM is at or above 1,000 people at the date of the ceremony, it will be open to anyone. The ceremony will be broadcast on the district’s STRIV channel, as well.
Plan A calls for a graduation ceremony that will take place at 1:30 p.m. June 21 at the school. But if by June 8 the DHM restrictions don’t allow a crowd gathering of 250, things shift to Plan B.
Plan B is a 1:30 p.m. July 5 ceremony at the high school. But if the DHMs remains in effect as of June 22, Lakeview will transition to Plan C.
Plan C is a 1:30 p.m. July 26 ceremony. That plan will be postponed if DHMs haven’t improved as of July 13 and the district will announce alternative measures.
Both districts also have tentative plans for other traditional senior festivities. CPS will host a prom from 9 p.m.-midnight July 31 if DHM restrictions are lifted by July 17. The prom will be permanently canceled if DHM restrictions haven’t changed by then.
Lakeview has planned its prom for June 6, but Plas noted the event will be permanently canceled if DHM restrictions still don’t allow public gatherings of 250 people by May 22.
“We understand the disappointment this will cause for our students and all those who have worked tirelessly to plan this special event,” Plas said. “However, we must remember that this is in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, families, and our community-at-large. We sincerely appreciate the efforts of all who have dedicated their time to planning for prom.”
CPS will proceed with its Honors Night ceremony, though it will be done virtually at 7 p.m. May 14. Loeffelholz said school staff will share more details with students and parents as the event gets closer. The district will also have its “Top 10% Celebration” that honors students for outstanding academic achievement. Awards will be mailed to each of the students and a press release with names will be shared on CPS social media accounts and with the local media.
As for Lakeview, it will release a video on its Striv Channel that will announce all of the normal awards and scholarships in replacement of the ceremony it has previously held.
Summer school plans have not been finalized. Loeffelholz said CPS is working on online options to be offered to senior high students in June based on recommendations from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt.
“More details will be shared by Mr. Hiebner as we get closer to the end of the school year,” he said.
Lakeview is also currently evaluating whether summer school will be possible given the current circumstances.
“Families can anticipate additional information from the school in the coming weeks on the status of summer school,” Plas said. “We are trying to create multiple options throughout the summer based on health guidance at that time.”
Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka on Wednesday morning told The Telegram his district has not yet finalized plans for any kind of graduation ceremony.
As for the Columbus Public and Lakeview superintendents, they’re staying positive and have hope the Class of 2020 will get their time to shine as they deserve.
“We felt like having a plan in place, and back-up plans on the calendar provided our students and families with some hope that we will be able to put a closure to the school year for our amazing Class of 2020. We are really excited to be able to honor the seniors with a ceremony this summer,” Plas said. “Not being able to have the traditional end of the year banquets, ceremonies, and gatherings has been really tough, so we are looking forward to being able to provide our students with the much-deserved honors, awards, and ceremonies they deserve.”
Loeffelholz had a similar perspective.
“For our seniors, they have already lost so much with no school, no activities - no spring play, no track and tennis. They have had lots of things taken away from them,” Loeffelholz said. “So if we can give them a little bit back, that’s something we want to do.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.