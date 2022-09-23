Honoring nurses: Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard to cover Columbus area

It is the goal of the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard to pay respect to every nurse who passes away in the state of Nebraska. Since 2019, they have amassed approximately 140 members across the state, and now a Columbus area division is joining their ranks.

The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard attends funerals whenever called and provides a short but meaningful service to signify the life and legacy of the nurse, according to Founder Debra Zobel.

Carol Busch, who has been chosen to head the Columbus area group, said that for those who have given their life and career to the cause of helping others, it's a fitting way to pay respect to those who have passed.

"Their life has been serving others. They put their nursing career ahead of everything else to serve others. I think it’s important to represent them," Busch said.

Busch will be officially inducted in an onboarding ceremony on Oct. 8 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Busch, a nurse of 35 years herself, initially wanted to start a David City division, but the board of directors had been eyeing Columbus as a hub of operations for the greater Columbus area for some time.

"Since it was bigger we would have Columbus be the headquarters and David City would be one of the surrounding areas we would serve," Busch said.

Nurse honor guards exist in other states, Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Secretary and retired nurse of 43 years Ann Anderson said, but in 2019 Zobel thought Nebraska needed one. That summer, several nurses gathered and laid the foundation of the organization.

"There were only four of us in the beginning. We started meeting at my house at my kitchen table and started brainstorming how we were going to get this off the ground," Anderson said.

By October, they were able to start doing services. The services themselves are short but poignant, Anderson said, consisting of a reading of the American Nurses Association's Nightingale Tribute, with the name of the nurse replacing the word "nurse" throughout.

"It's a really old way to honor a nurse. The Nightingale Tribute goes through all the things nurses do and stand for," Anderson said.

Following the reading, a single white rose is placed next to the urn or casket, a symbol of comfort, care and kindness, Anderson said. Next, the nurse's name is read three times, each followed by the ringing of a triangle, similar to a police or fire funeral service.

"That acts as a sort of last call, and we sat they have now been officially released from their nursing duties," Anderson said.

To close, a ceramic lamp is lit, a half-tribute to Florence Nightingale, "The lady with the lamp" and a metaphor for knowledge.

"The lamp is lit at the beginning of a nurse's career and extinguished at the end. We say a few lines and snuff it out, with a snuffer, and give the lamp to a family member," Anderson said.

The services are done in full nurse regalia, white uniforms, navy blue caps and nurse's hats. In some cases, the honor guard will also do tributes to those who are still alive but on hospice, as a show of respect. They are even available to do video services when travel isn't possible.

In addition, the honor guard has a wall of nurses on nebraskanursehonorguard.com showcasing nurses in the state who have passed on. Zobel's mother's nurse is even on the list, she said.

"That's our way of honoring our nurses with a living legacy that's going to be there forever," Zobel said.

Zobel, who just retired Sept. 21 after 46 years in nursing, said ultimately, all their services are a show of respect for their colleagues in the nursing profession.

"We just want to be able to honor nurses at the time of their death. We feel nursing is a calling, not only a career. You're a nurse for a lifetime," Zobel said. "This is a way to thank our colleagues who dedicated their life to their career."