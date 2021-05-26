Honoring the fallen: Memorial Day ceremony is on tap once again

Dave Oppliger said whenever he learns about veterans passing away within the last year, it hits a little close to home.
The 72-year-old man, who is the second vice commander of American Legion Hartman Post 84, said many of them have been around his age. On top of that, several more veterans have died since last year’s Memorial Day.
“It’s been a tough year,” said Oppliger, adding as a member of the honor guard he went to two veterans’ funerals on Tuesday. “… Unfortunately, as you get older it kind of wears more on you because when I first started, it was veterans older than me – my dad’s age. Now, it’s people my age or younger. So it’s a little more emotional.”
They may have fallen, but they are not forgotten.
The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other community members and entities are planning to honor veterans who passed away this Memorial Day once again. The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. In case of rain, the event will be at the American Legion building, 2263 3rd Ave.
The hope is this year’s service will be the first outdoor ceremony in two years. The 2019 event was rained out and then last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.
For the event, there will be a placement of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a reminder that Memorial Day is a remembrance of all veterans who passed away, said Oppliger, who served in the Army Reserve.
During the ceremony, the names of the 86 former servicemen from Platte County - who passed away since Memorial Day 2020 – will be read.
“We pay respect to our deceased veterans,” said American Legion’s Ed Cerny, who served in the Navy Reserve from 1959 to 1962. “… It’s a privilege to be able to do something for our deceased veterans. Pay respect.”
The ceremony will also have speeches, including a reading of the Gettysburg Address by Columbus High School student Sarah Lasso. Additionally, there will be songs done by the Hartman Post 84 chorus.
There won’t be as many flags flown this year compared to those in the past. Cerny said that is partly due to not having the manpower to put them up, adding they would fly as many as 1,600 for a given Memorial Day.
Oppliger said this also comes down to lower membership numbers. He added this isn’t exclusive to the American Legion as many clubs and organizations are seeing smaller totals.
“(We’re trying) to get people involved,” Oppliger said. “But the ones who are (really) active are getting at that age where it’s getting harder and harder to do every year.”
The flags will now be in a rotation, being interchanged every few years, Cerny and Oppliger both said.
No matter what, Oppliger said Memorial Day is a chance for residents and visitors to remember the fallen.
“We would like to have the whole community come out and celebrate Memorial Day with us and the loved ones that they’ve lost – friends, family,” he said.
