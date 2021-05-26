Honoring the fallen: Memorial Day ceremony is on tap once again

Dave Oppliger said whenever he learns about veterans passing away within the last year, it hits a little close to home.

The 72-year-old man, who is the second vice commander of American Legion Hartman Post 84, said many of them have been around his age. On top of that, several more veterans have died since last year’s Memorial Day.

“It’s been a tough year,” said Oppliger, adding as a member of the honor guard he went to two veterans’ funerals on Tuesday. “… Unfortunately, as you get older it kind of wears more on you because when I first started, it was veterans older than me – my dad’s age. Now, it’s people my age or younger. So it’s a little more emotional.”

They may have fallen, but they are not forgotten.

The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other community members and entities are planning to honor veterans who passed away this Memorial Day once again. The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus. In case of rain, the event will be at the American Legion building, 2263 3rd Ave.

The hope is this year’s service will be the first outdoor ceremony in two years. The 2019 event was rained out and then last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.