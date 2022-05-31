Honoring the ultimate sacrifice during Columbus Memorial Day

Despite the windy and overcast sky, the Columbus community came out to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the 2022 Memorial Day program held May 30 at Frankfort Square.

The Rev. Tim White, a retired major Air Force Reserve chaplain, provided the Memorial Day address.

Mike Landkamer, master of ceremonies, said that White grew up near Rhinelander, Wisconsin. White was ordained in 1985 and for the next 36 years served as a pastor for churches in Columbus, Evansville, Wisconsin; and Sioux City, Iowa. Currently White serves as a pastor of two churches in Kimpton, Iowa.

White enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1972, Landkamer added, and served as a communications specialist for seven years.

White told a story of a nurse who, in March 1942, received a package that was mailed before the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor. She received it several months after the fact.

According to White, when the nurse removed a sheet of tissue paper, she found a “frivolous black hat with a dainty veil.” All those around her broke into laughter, bordering on tears.

“The war was upon them, the hat symbolized what they all had lost,” White said. “Fears they would never see again cars on paved streets, neighbors saying hello from their front porches, dinners in restaurants with choices on menus, theaters showing popular films and children shouting and playing ball in the schoolyard. …

"Everyone looked most wistfully many with tears brimming or falling, as memories surged and emotions filled. With war being the all-devouring monster it is, they counted their blessings.”

White noted he shared this story because it shows how warfare robs people of what they value and necessitates the sacrifice of comforts.

“Every citizen of this great nation, whether or not they ever think about it, there's a sacred obligation to remember as well as a ponderous debt of gratitude,” White said. “We carry a sacred obligation to lift up and honor those who have fought and died for us. This we do here today, but the obligation remains throughout the year.

"I believe our obligation is best met when we ourselves live sacrificially for the sake of other people. And when we do what we can as citizens to preserve America's freedoms, we dare not let the sacrifices of those who gave the last full measure of devotion go for nothing.”

Landkamer gave the roll call of the dead, which consisted of the names of those who have passed away since the 2021 Memorial Day. Carroll Mohlman displayed the POW/MIA flag on an empty chair to honor prisoners of war and/or those who were missing in action.

Nicholas Zoucha, a Scotus Central Catholic student who is the 2022 Cornhusker Boys State representative, read the Gettysburg address.

The Hartman Post 84 Chorus sang the National Anthem, “God Bless America” and a patriotic medley.

The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard provided the advancement of colors, the salute to the dead and the retirement of colors.

The Rev. Joe Miksch of St. Isidore Catholic Church gave the invocation and benediction.

Freedom Flyers also gave a flyover, thanks to Mike Hamernik, Keith Harbour and Kurt Muhle.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

