Honoring those who serve: Veterans Day program held at Lakeview

The east gym at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School filled with students and community members on Nov. 11 as part of the 2022 Veterans Day program.

The history of Veterans Day can be traced back to 1918 when, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, the cessation of hostilities marked the end of World War I. A year later in 1919, Nov. 11 was proclaimed Armistice Day to commemorate the end of what was then believed to be the war to end all wars, and to honor those who served in it.

It wasn’t too long until World War II began and then the United States became involved in the Korean War. In 1954, Congress renamed Armistice Day to Veterans Day in recognition of all those who recently served in the armed forces and throughout the ages.

“As we know, the world has changed tremendously since 1919 and 1954,” said Retired U.S. Army Guard Col. Doug Whitaker, who was the guest speaker at this year’s Veterans Day program. “Our nation has seen new battles in faraway places such as Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Iraq and Afghanistan. Even as we sit here today, our brave men and women are serving in places like Djibouti, Poland and Taiwan, fending off current and future threats to American security and those of our allies.”

Whitaker is a past state commander of the Nebraska Veterans of Foreign Wars and past national judge advocate. He served in the Army Guard from 1988 to 2020. During those 32 years, he served in Operation Desert Storm as a military police officer and twice in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a judge advocate general. He’s currently employed as an attorney for the federal government.

What hasn’t changed in the United States’ history, Whitaker said, is the selfless service of our country’s men and women who volunteer to sacrifice the comforts of home to ensure that others may enjoy the same. This spans generations, from World War II to the Korean and Vietnam Wars to the Cold War and current conflicts.

“Some of you in attendance today, or listening or watching it on a live stream, may be asking yourselves what can you do to honor the service of our veterans?” Whitaker said. “And I say to you just live a life worth their sacrifices. That is all we ask. …The vast majority of veterans are rewarded when you take full advantage of the opportunities given to you by their service to our country. Do not take them for granted or let them slip away; seize them and live your best life.”

Whitaker noted that mental health crisis claims the lives of 22 veterans per day. Those who are a veteran and find themselves in a dark place should reach out to the VA or their local veteran service organization, he added.

“You are not alone and together we can overcome any obstacle,” Whitaker said. “You will forever be a member of the team and we will not leave you behind.”

Whitaker also urged the young people in attendance to serve their nation in a way that aligns with their abilities and convictions. If serving in the military isn’t an option, he said, there are other programs such as AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps.

Also during the program, Pastor Mike Escen provided the invocation, the Lakeview Viking Voices performed “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” the American Legion Chorus performed “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America” and the Lakeview Senior High School band played “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Gallant Men.” The American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard also presented a ceremony on the meaning of the folds of the American flag.

At the conclusion of the program, Master of Ceremonies Ken Curry told Lakeview students that he was assigning them “homework” to be completed before the leave – approach a veteran, look them in the eye, tell them thank you for their service and have a conversation about the importance of military service.

“Let us not take for granted everything we have because everything we have is because of those that have served us,” Curry said. “I stand here in honor of my father, a World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient. If he were here today he would look at our veterans and say ‘it has been an honor to serve with you.’ I did not serve, but all I can say is it's a true honor to support you and appreciate you and say thank you for all you do.”