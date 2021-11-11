Honoring those who serve: Veterans Day program to thank community for support

Today residents in the Columbus area will have the opportunity to honor those who have served their country.

A Veterans Day program will be held at 10 a.m. at Scotus Central Catholic, 1554 18th Ave. in Columbus, with local man Travis Hill as this year’s guest speaker.

“I’ll mainly touch on just thanking the audience for being there and supporting the veterans, the main point being that the vast majority of the folks that serve never leave with a bunch of pomp and ceremony on their way out the door,” Hill said. “Oftentimes they go through final processing, check in their equipment and then they get this little piece of paper that says they’ve honorably served, and it ends with that.”

Hill lives in Columbus and works as a project management organization manager for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD). He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2003. He’s had two deployments to Iraq – one from 2006 to 2007 and another from 2010 to 2011.

One might not be aware of the sacrifices men and women in the community may have made in serving their country, Hill noted.

“Veterans Day is important for us because it helps us remember the sacrifices we’ve made, whether in combat or just committing ourselves to the military,” Hill said. “It’s not forgotten, and it was meaningful and worth it.”

But mainly, though, Hill said he will be focused on thanking the community for its support and also chatting with attendees.

“Just remember that you have value and what you do in your community matters. So serve where you’re planted, be humble while you do it, respect people even with differences because that’s what makes America great,” Hill said.

“It’s nice to be thanked by word but if we all serve with a little action where we’re at, we’ll make America a better place because of it.”

Jerry Chlopek, state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Nebraska, organizes the Veterans Day program each year.

“We move the program to the different (Columbus) schools,” Chlopek said. “It’s for the students.”

Holding it at the different school districts allows kids further opportunity to learn the importance of honoring veterans, he added.

Ken Curry, vice president of customer service and chief customer office at NPPD, will be serving as the master of ceremonies.

The Shamrock Singers will perform the National Anthem and “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones,” and the school’s band will play “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The American Legion Chorus will perform “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America.”

Dignitaries are set to include State Sen. Mike Moser of District 22, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley, Eric Mullally of the Platte County Veteran Service, Columbus Catholic Schools Executive Director Jeff Ohnoutka, Scotus Activities Director and Vice Principal Merlin Lahm, Krista Jakob of Disabled American Veterans Pawnee Chapter 20, American Legion Post 84 Cmdr. Don Patras, American Legion Post 84 Auxiliary President Nancy Patras, American Veterans Post 10 Cmdr. Myron Leffers, VFW Post 3704 Cmdr. John Olson and Chlopek.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

