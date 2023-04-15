Fishing season is upon us, with another spring flirting with the heartland. Birds are singing, brown is turning to green and ripples on the water are a sign metabolic rates of creatures with fins are increasing and moving about. Under the water physical and chemical changes are promoting growth of vascular and non-vascular plants, most notable, the chara colonies in our lakes.

Chara is a genus of charophyte green algae in the family Characeae, that many see, however write it off as “seaweed.” No seaweed in Nebraska nor aquatic mosses, unless you count Selaginella spp.

These unique species are multicellular and superficially resemble land plants because of stem-like and leaf-like structures. where they grow submerged, attached to the muddy bottom. Chara spp. (muskgrasses) and Nitella spp. (stoneworts) comprise the bottom of many of our lakes and ponds. If you fish in Nebraska this will get on your hook, sooner or later.

Chara prefers less oxygenated and hard water and are not found in waters where mosquito larvae are present. They are covered with calcium carbonate deposits and are commonly known as stoneworts.

Bluegreen algae have been found growing as epiphytes on the surfaces of Chara, where they may be involved in fixing nitrogen, which is important to plant nutrition. They are typically anchored to the bottom of sand pits with sandy bottoms and in backwaters and ponds adjacent to our rivers, especially those areas that accumulate silt, but remain clear.

Chara plants are rough to the touch because of deposited calcium salts on the cell wall. We all know how hard our water is with calcium, iron and magnesium. The metabolic processes associated with this deposition give Chara plants a distinctive and unpleasant odor of hydrogen sulfide. A musty, rotten egg smell you won’t forget.

Chara contraria is most prominent species in our area of the Platte River Valley, due no doubt, to the sand and gravel-pits. The plant grows with most of our Potomogeton’ species anchored to bottoms of lakes and ponds across the state. Most of the time these plants grow in 8 feet of water or less in our waters.

Chara and pondweed beds provide significant habitat for invertebrates like crayfish in Platte Valley sand pits. It is not unusual to find juvenile crayfish foraging in chara beds as these rare decapods eat tiny plants and animals attached to the chara stalks. More ecological information is needed in the management of aquatic wildlife to understand the role chara and other biota plays in many of our aquatic ecosystems.

Sago pondweed and curly leaf pondweed seem to be two of the most common submergent aquatic plants we reel in on a regular basis along with a plant nicknamed “coontail”. Ceratophyllum demersum as it is otherwise called, has growth in the terminal portion of the plant that resembles a raccoon tail, thus the name. All these plants do provide habitat benefits as well.

Probably the most commonly hooked photosynthetic life form is from a group of green algae known as chlorophyta. Enteromorpha, spirogyra, Ulothrix, cladophora and a variety of other green alga come to mind when casting a line on a floating mat of pea soup. Bluegreen algae can also be present, however, they usually accumulate on the shoreline or are suspended in the water column. Anabaena, Nostoc, Oscillatoria, Spirulina, and Microcystis, are some examples of bluegreen alga in our region.

Photosynthesis is a good thing as it adds oxygen to the water during the day. It turns to a bad thing when they are too many green organisms putting out carbon dioxide and using oxygen at night during the summertime and it can be hard on fish. Proper treatment in shallow water in ponds and lakes in many cases does the trick. If there is a chronic point source or non-point source of nutrients into a lake or pond other measures will need to be taken.

Hopefully there are those who are interested and passionate about aquatic systems and “chara” a lot going forward. I heard a quote the other day that said if you are too busy to go fishing…you're too busy.